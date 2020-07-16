Kano unveils an upgraded, faster buildable PC

One of the things that the PC master-race will always have going for them, is that owning a console means that you’ll never discover the thrill of building your own PC. And the subsequent grief of the newest expensive component bein incorrectly installed and frying out a whole bunch of your hardware. Still, life is worth living and the satisfaction of building up your machine is a rewarding experience.

If you want to get really hands-on though, then you can always get a Kano. The brand has just announced the second generation of its buildable Windows 10 PC. An upgrade, that much like most things, looks pretty similar to the first model, but packs some extra speed under the hood:

The only real difference from an external perspective is the inclusion of a USB-C port, otherwise, the 2-in-1 form factor complete with touch screen and attachable keyboard is still the same. The other internal difference is the jump from the old Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor to a new Intel Celeron N4000 — jumping from a 2W chip to a dramatically more powerful 6W processor. Not exactly lightning fast stuff, but this device is more about the thrill of building than trying to run Crysis.

The company promises a minimum of 10 hours of battery life on the new model, which charges via USB-C. There are physical volume buttons on the side, Bluetooth 5.0, and a redesigned heatsink that should help with efficiency and performance. The new model will still feature an 11.6-inch touchscreen, 64GB of eMMC storage, and 4GB of RAM, like the previous Kano PC. One thing which has also been carried over from the previous PC is the price, with the new version coming in at $300 price (about R5500).

These build-able PCs are great for kids in particular, teaching them the intricacies of how computers work and the ultimate reward of them getting to use it in the end. So, if you want to teach your little one to build gaming PCs of their own in the future, you best start now.

