Leaked images show a new folding screen concept by TCL

Foldable devices don’t be instilling much confidence with consumers at the moment with their existing screen quality issues. Maybe it’s because they’re looking at the problem with the wrong way and instead of having the device “fold” into something bigger or smaller, they should’ve rather looked at the screen sliding to a different size instead.

That’s the approach that TCL is trying according to new leaked images published by CNET. Unlike the folding we have seen from the likes of the Galaxy Fold or Motorola Razr, these new images show a phone that works like an extended dining table with a screen display that extends and rolls out from underneath the first. According to CNET, TCL had been planning to show off the phone at MWC, before the trade show was cancelled over coronavirus fears.

The images show off a rather appealing concept though one that is likely to still illicit fears from consumers. With the expanded screen seemingly stretching form one side to the other, it begs the questions of where it goes when the device is not extended. If it slides behind the screen, then that repeated bending is likely to offer some creasing and potential cracking issues reminiscent of the foldable phones. It may also increase the size of the phone or require a fair amount of empty space in the casing of the device which could lead to lower specs.

Still, it would be nice to see exactly what TCL envisioned for this new concept and while we won’t be able to see it from the MWC, hopefully, they will get a chance to unveil it later in the year at another event and possibly in an even more complete state to give us a better idea of exactly how effective their new technology might work.

Last Updated: