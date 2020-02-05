Leaks of Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus show significant improvements

It looks like Samsung is going to be drastically improving on the specs of its Galaxy Buds as a recent leak, tweeted by Evan Blass (via The Verge), shows significant improvements in battery life and features for its upcoming Galaxy Buds Plus line-up.

The new Plus Range looks to offer some significant boosts in battery life lasting up to 11 hours in a single charge (almost double the current 6 hours) while the charging case brings that total up to 22 hours versus 13 hours on the original. Not to mention the quick charge functionality has been drastically improved.

It’s not just battery life though that has gotten a fantastic bolstering, but audio and call quality as well with each bud having a dedicated woofer and tweeter driver, compared to just the one speaker in the original. Samsung has also added a second outer voice mic for a total of three. Voice call quality is one of the weaknesses of the Galaxy Buds, so it seems the company has done some reengineering in hopes of fixing that.

The new Buds will also allow for pairing across multiple devices which is a great change from the annoying single device limit somehow imposed on the original buds. It is also possible to access Spotify just by tapping the touchpad, which should be a nice convenient feature for many music lovers who use the Spotify service. No mention, however, of noise cancelling.

It will be interesting to see if these Galaxy Buds can help the company make any headway on the dominance Apple is showing in this market. The specs are certainly impressive and at a supposed cost of $149 (around R2300), they are certainly well priced. No word yet on when they will be released locally though.

