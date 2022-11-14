Learn How to Build Digital Bots in OpenBots

Intelligent Automation (IA) is an emerging technology of Artificial Intelligence. IA also includes Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Machine Learning (ML), Intelligent Document Processing (IDP, and other terms like Optical Character Recognition (OCR).

Global successful companies are using Intelligent Automation and building digital bots mimicking human-computer interaction. Developers and Citizen Developers can create these digital bots on IA platforms like OpenBots.

OpenBots is the first Enterprise Intelligent Automation platform with Zero Bot License. The previous statement means that users can create unlimited digital bots without extra costs. A single digital bot can take on 5, 20, 50, or more computing tasks.

Developers and non-developers can learn how to create digital bots for free in the OpenBots Academy. You download OpenBots Studio for free and then practice with the video tutorials, courses, and certifications available in the OpenBots Academy.

“The Business Analyst certification is one of our recommendations to anyone interested in learning Intelligent Automation. The Business Analyst role is about 50% of any automation journey, and therefore several companies are looking for people with this skill,” said Gilberto Marcano, CMO and member of the Forbes Business Council.

Business Analysts identify what business processes can be automated in a company and creates a scope of work (SOW). After the SOW is approved, the developer or Citizen Developer can start creating and managing the digital bot.

The Citizen Developer program may be for you if you are a business professional and like to leverage your technical skills. This program is for companies looking to start automating and train business professionals to become Citizen Developers that can manage their Automation program.

