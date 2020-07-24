Lenovo launches a new gaming phone with a pop-up camera in landscape mode

We’ve seen Asus looking to lure in gamers with its high-spec ROG 3 phone, and now it looks like Lenovo is also ready to step into the mobile gaming market arena with its Legion Phone Duel. The company is bringing their expertise in the laptop market to the mobile space, and have announced a pretty high-spec device that is sure to interest those looking to for some serious gaming power on their mobile device.

The new Legion Phone Duel (as reported by The Verge) features a 5G ready Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage which is certainly powerful enough to play all the biggest mobile games. Lenovo has also packed in dual vibration motors that it says will make games feel more immersive, as well as ultrasonic touch-sensitive sensors that can be mapped to the edge of the phone itself, mimicking the feel of a real controller, as opposed to the usual on-screen controls.

The device will also feature multiple USB-C ports, with one at the bottom of the phone when held in portrait mode and the other in landscape mode. Either port can be used to charge the device which comes with two 2,500mAh internal batteries instead of the standard one. I’m not sure those batteries will be powerful enough to last long under intense processing, but the device can reportedly be brought to full charge in just 30 minutes by charging through both ports at the same time.

It’s in landscape mode though that the devices most interesting feature comes to life, as that is where a pop-up camera comes out that can be used for video-chatting or live-streaming while a person is gaming. This camera is a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and an 81.7-degree field of view. Interestingly, the devices main rear camera is located in the middle of the phone’s backside. A placement that can perhaps only be ascribed to the manufacturer wanting the devices to feel better in the hands during a gaming session.

There are no details on how this will cost locally just yet, but Lenovo is intending to bring these devices to Africa so that is great news for local gamers. Though given that there are new consoles on their way and that the economy is going through tough times, I’m not sure many gamers will even have any spare cash on hand for such a device.

