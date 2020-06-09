Motorola announces a new pop-up camera phone, the One Fusion Plus

Motorola is wasting no time on making enhancements to last year’s Motorola One Hyper, which featured a unique pop-up camera for taking selfies as opposed to losing out on-screen real estate for a pinhole placement. The company has just announced the new One Fusion Plus, which builds upon the same design of last year’s model, but offers many significant improvements to its cameras and internal performance.

In keeping with many smartphones focusing more on being major camera replacements than pure phones, the most significant improvements come in the camera department. At the rear of the device is a quad-camera array consisting of a main 64-megapixel sensor alongside a wide-angle 8-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. Interestingly though, the pop-up camera itself has been reduced to a 16-megapixel sensor versus the 32-megapixel sensor found in the Hyper. It’s not clear yet if this drop in sensor resolution is perhaps the result of many other significant improvements that might come to the camera.

As for the internals of the device, there is now a bigger 5,000mAh battery, 6GB of RAM (compared to 4GB on the One Hyper), and a faster Snapdragon 730 processor, to add additional speed to the device. Another aspect which is seemingly a downgrade on the previous model is that of fast-charging, which has been reduced to 15W, compared to the 27W found in the Hyper.

So it might be a bit of a mixed bag of a device with some massive improvements coupled with a few downgrades, but the phone should perform even better in the markets as it expected to launch at a price point of €299 in Europe. There are no release dates yet for other markets though so it will be interesting to see if we will get this new device or continue to be ignored by the Motorola brand.

