British motorcycle brand Triumph making its own e-bike, the Trekker GT

Retro motorcycle manufacturer Triumph is looking to expand its line-up of two-wheeler vehicles with something entirely different. Gone is the big horsepower and in is a bit of leg power as the company has announced that they are making an electric bike, called the Trekker GT.

Sounding like seeming inspired by the Afrikaans language, the Trekker features a rather minimalist design. Its battery, wiring and drivetrain are all tucked inside its lightweight aluminium frame, making it look very much like a slightly larger traditional bicycle. The company claims that their new bike is designed to be the “perfect all-road choice for commuting, fitness and everyday riding fun” and it certainly does look the part.

Triumph has outfitted the e-bike with a Shimano torquey powertrain, including a 250W motor that puts out 60 Newton-meters of pulling power. The Shimano E8035 504Wh battery gives it a riding range of 150 km between charging, according to the company. The total electric drivetrain weighs less than 3 kg with the integrated battery lockable to the frame. Overall, the bike weighs about 24 kg which is pretty normal for an e-bike like this, even if it is a hefty weight compared to a standard bicycle.

The bike comes with a display, also made by Shimano, that allows riders to toggle between four different options and includes functions like speed, distance, trip time, gear, range, and remaining battery power. Other features include fully integrated LED lighting, matte black mudguards and pannier rack, a super-strong 270mm U-lock, and cast aluminium Triumph badge, because after all, if you’re going to ride a Triumph, it better be visibly labelled as such.













The bike also features Shimano Deore M6000 brakes (at this point I’m wondering if they should just call it a Shimano bike) with 180mm / 160mm discs and a 10-speed shifter and rear mechanism. One thing not made by Shimano are the RockShox Paragon forks that come with 65mm of travel and turnkey damper with adjustment and lockout.

It’s honestly a decent looking package when it comes to the different types of e-bikes you get, but much like its motorcycle offerings, this one also comes at the premium price of $3320 (R55 000). Which is a small fortune – but not the most expensive on the market – for a bicycle like this. On the plus side, if you ever desperately wanted to own a Triumph bike, now you can even if it doesn’t quite carry the same street cred.

