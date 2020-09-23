Razer is going wireless with new Blackshark, Deathadder, and Black Widow gear

As I type this post, the equipment that I’m using is mostly Razer-branded: I’ve got an Ornata Chroma keyboard because I’ve broken several keys on my laptop with my steroid-infused typing, and I’m also wearing a Razer Kraken headset while I listen to the Devil May Cry V soundtrack. These are great Razer products, but they’ve all got one thing in common: A tangled mess of wires that I have to navigate whenever I use them.

Wireless is the way to go, and with that technology having been out for (checks watch) several centuries already, Razer’s slow adoption has been odd. That oddity is about to come to an end though! Razer has announced that three of its more popular pieces of hardware will be cutting the PC umbilical cord. Called the Razer Wireless Flagships, this line of gear will include the new BlackShark V2 Pro gaming headset, DeathAdder V2 Pro gaming mouse, and BlackWidow V3 Pro gaming keyboard.

Razer says that its HyperSpeed wireless technology provides all the speed of a regular cable jacked into your PC, with no lag in the input at all. Here’s a breakdown on the specs of each device:

Blackshark V2 Pro headset

Frequency response – 12Hz – 28,000Hz

– 12Hz – 28,000Hz Drivers – 50mm TriForce Titanium

– 50mm TriForce Titanium Connection – 2.4GHz wireless and 3.5mm

– 2.4GHz wireless and 3.5mm Battery life – 24hrs

– 24hrs Weight – 320g

Deathadder V2 Pro

Sensor – Focus+

– Focus+ Max DPI – 20,000

– 20,000 Tracking – 650IPS

650IPS Switches – Razer Optical

– Razer Optical Connection – Razer HyperSpeed 2.4GHz, Bluetooth

– Razer HyperSpeed 2.4GHz, Bluetooth Battery life – 70hrs wireless, 120hrs Bluetooth

– 70hrs wireless, 120hrs Bluetooth Programmable buttons – 8

– 8 Weight – 88g

Black Widow V3 Pro

Size – Full 104 key layout

– Full 104 key layout Connection – Razer HyperSpeed 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, USB Type-C

– Razer HyperSpeed 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, USB Type-C Battery life – Up to 200hrs (RGB off)

– Up to 200hrs (RGB off) Media keys – Dedicated

– Dedicated Rollover – N-key

Honestly I’m most excited for the Black Wido V3 Pro, which features those delightful optical switches for maximum click to the clack. I’m currently testing out the Razer Huntsman Mini for review, and I can confirm that optical switches get me far too hot under the collar when I work. It’s like ASMR for my fingertips.

That being said, you’ll need to take stock of the USB dongles that each device comes with in case you’re planning to buy all of them after you win the lottery. Razer says that the mouse and keyboard offerings will run off a single dongle in the near future thanks to an upcoming update, but the Blackshark will still needs its own dedicated USB receiver.

As for pricing, I’ll update this post when I hear from our local distributor. Currently, the BlackShark V2 Pro will set you back $180, the DeathAdder V2 Pro comes in at $130, and the and the BlackWidow V3 Pro will hit you up for a grand total of $230.

Last Updated: