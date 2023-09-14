rx580 vs 6600 – Technical Comparison of AMD Radeon RX 580 & AMD Radeon RX 6600

Img Source – RX580 YouTube

The world of graphics cards is constantly evolving, with each new generation delivering enhanced performance and capabilities. Among AMD’s offerings, the AMD Radeon RX 580 and the AMD Radeon RX 6600 have garnered attention from both gamers and professionals. In this detailed rx580 vs 6600 comparison, we’ll dissect these GPUs, exploring their technical specifications, strengths, weaknesses, and overall performance.

Technical Specifications – rx580 vs 6600

Let’s begin by examining the technical specifications of the AMD Radeon RX 580 and the AMD Radeon RX 6600:

Specification AMD Radeon RX 580 AMD Radeon RX 6600 Architecture Polaris RDNA 2 Stream Processors 2304 1792 Base Clock 1257 MHz 1968 MHz Boost Clock 1340 MHz 2359 MHz Memory 8 GB GDDR5 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 256-bit 128-bit TDP (Thermal Design Power) 185W 132W Ray Tracing Support No Yes DLSS Support No No Transistor Count 5.7 billion Not specified

Now that we have a grasp of their specifications, let’s dive deeper into the comparison.

Performance

Performance is often the most critical factor when selecting a graphics card. Let’s assess how the RX 580 and RX 6600 perform in various aspects.

Gaming Performance

RX 580

Img Source – Asrock.com

The RX 580, while an older card, can still handle 1080p gaming quite well. It’s suitable for gaming at this resolution with decent frame rates, but it may struggle with more demanding titles at higher settings.

RX 6600

The RX 6600 is designed for 1080p gaming, and it excels in this department. It offers excellent frame rates at 1080p across most modern titles and can even handle some games at 1440p with acceptable performance.

Content Creation and Professional Workloads

For professionals and content creators, it’s essential to consider how these GPUs perform in tasks like video editing, 3D rendering, and other GPU-intensive applications.

RX 580

The RX 580, with its higher number of stream processors, can handle content creation tasks reasonably well. It’s suitable for video editing and 3D rendering, though it may not be as efficient as more modern GPUs.

RX 6600

The RX 6600, with its RDNA 2 architecture, offers improved performance in content creation and professional workloads compared to the RX 580. While it’s not on par with high-end workstation GPUs, it provides a good balance of gaming and content creation capabilities.

Ray Tracing and DLSS

Ray tracing and DLSS are technologies that significantly impact gaming visuals and performance.

Ray Tracing

The RX 580 does not support ray tracing, whereas the RX 6600 does. Ray tracing enhances the visual fidelity of games by simulating how light interacts with objects in the virtual world, resulting in realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections.

DLSS

DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is an AI-based technology developed by Nvidia, and neither the RX 580 nor the RX 6600 supports it. DLSS uses AI to upscale lower resolutions, allowing games to run at higher frame rates without sacrificing image quality. This technology is only available on Nvidia RTX series GPUs.

Memory and Memory Bandwidth

Memory capacity and bandwidth play a vital role in gaming and content creation tasks.

RX 580

The RX 580 features 8 GB of GDDR5 memory on a 256-bit memory bus (source), offering ample memory bandwidth for most tasks. However, it’s important to note that GDDR5 is older technology compared to GDDR6.

RX 6600

The RX 6600 also offers 8 GB of memory, but it utilizes faster GDDR6 memory, says Engadget. However, it has a narrower 128-bit memory bus, which may limit its performance in memory-intensive scenarios compared to the RX 580.

Power Consumption – rx580 vs 6600

Power consumption is a consideration, particularly for users with limited power supplies or those concerned about energy efficiency.

RX 580

The RX 580 has a TDP of 185W, which is relatively higher than the RX 6600.

RX 6600

The RX 6600 boasts a lower TDP of 132W, making it more power-efficient than the RX 580 while delivering better performance.

Advantages and Disadvantages

Let’s summarize the advantages and disadvantages of each GPU for a quick reference:

AMD Radeon RX 580

Advantages:

Decent 1080p gaming performance.

More stream processors for content creation.

Lower price (if available).

Disadvantages:

Older architecture.

Higher power consumption.

No ray tracing support.

AMD Radeon RX 6600

Advantages:

Excellent 1080p gaming performance.

Modern RDNA 2 architecture.

Ray tracing support.

More power-efficient.

Improved content creation performance.

Disadvantages:

Limited availability.

Higher price (if available).

My Opinion – rx580 vs 6600

As we wrap up this comparison, the choice between the AMD Radeon RX 580 and the AMD Radeon RX 6600 depends on your specific needs and budget.

If you’re on a tight budget and primarily focused on 1080p gaming, the RX 580 can still offer a reasonable gaming experience, says Quora. However, you’ll miss out on ray tracing and the benefits of the RDNA 2 architecture.

For those who want the best 1080p gaming experience with the option for ray tracing and improved content creation capabilities, the RX 6600 is the better choice if it fits within your budget and you can find it at a reasonable price.

Ultimately, the best GPU for you depends on your specific use cases and availability in the market. Please consider checking reputable retailers and reviewing the latest benchmarks and reviews to make an informed decision.

For other GPU comparisons, check out our 2070 Super vs 3060 comparison.

Last Updated: