Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 will cost you a whopping R50,000

Samsung has been teasing that their next iteration of their Galaxy Fold (which represents their fourth revision of a folding hinge smartphone) is finally ready for the world and solves the big screen quality problems that turned the first version of the device into an expensive doorstop. So far, everything we have seen about this new device is showcasing that it is indeed a massive improvement on the original model.

A massive improvement that few – if any of us – will be willing to try out for ourselves, as the local pricing has been revealed.

Brace yourselves for this one.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will set you back a whopping R50,000 if you purchase it flatout, or around R2,799 per month on contract, when it launches on September 25 according to Business Insider. That’s a massive nope for me.

I think it is hard for anyone to justify spending that kind of money on a phone, when you can get a blazingly fast gaming laptop for far less. And yes, the device does give you cutting edge portability and combines the functionality of a phone and tablet into one, but you can easily get any other top of the range phone and tablet for less. It really makes no sense to have this device, considering that it may still get scratched or damaged from all of its trade folding and, you can only imagine what that will end up costing you too.

So, if you are gullible enough to put money down on this device here, is another reminder for what all that cash will get you:

Front display with a wider 6.2-inch exterior display that unfolds to a larger 7.6-inch screen (both with 120Hz refresh rate)

Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset with 5G connectivity. A 4,356mAh battery and 15W wireless charging.

12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage

Immediate promotion into mega-rich status

The device is available in two different colour schemes – Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black – plus a Thom Browne” edition that features a grey colour scheme with a blue-white-red stripe.

It’s a lot of extras in this purchase, but it’s still hard to justify the massive cost. If you are keen on getting one though, then please send through your details – because that level of gullibility should make it easy for you to fall for a phishing scam that gives me access to your bank account, where I can direct your funds to a far more worthwhile cause. Me.

Last Updated: