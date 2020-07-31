Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 shows off an impressive new design

If you believe Samsung, foldable phones are the next big thing. Based on the price and fragility of its first model though, they would be hard-pressed to convince anyone to join their cause. However, it’s a dream they believe in and are dedicated to show the world the way of the future and rather refine and innovate their first flawed take rather than give up on it entirely.

While the company is expected to showcase the new model at their Galaxy Unpacked event next week, a leak (via MySmartPrice) is showing off exactly what Samsung’s redesigned Galaxy Fold 2 will look like:

The leaks also match a blurry image of the Fold 2 that Twitter user @hwangmh01 posted on July 28th.

If these new renders are accurate, the design does look a lot cleaner and far more attractive. It now has a hole-punch camera replacing the large corner notch for the internal camera and a new, full-size display on the outside of the phone (instead of the tiny screen on the original). Rumours are putting those displays at 7.7 inches for the internal, foldable display and 6.23 inches for the outside panel (compared to 7.3-inch and 4.6-inch displays on the original) with a new triple camera system on the back.

It’s certainly a far more attractive design than the first model, but the biggest issue in Samsung’s first take at the concept was the ease at which the folding screen creased and scratched. We’ll need to see this phone in folding action before believing that there are any significant improvements.

As for internals, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also expected to upgrade the internal processor to the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, along with a 4,356mAh battery and 15W wireless charging. Those new screens and impressive processing power won’t come cheap though, so expect this device to be well out of range for most of our pockets.

Perhaps it’s a good thing, so that we don’t cry in too much pain when the screen inevitably gets damaged and needs to be replaced.

