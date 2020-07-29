New Samsung trailer teases big announcements for Galaxy Unpacked event

We get trailers for movies and games all the time, and now Samsung is offering a teaser of their own for their Galaxy Unpacked event that kicks off on August 5.

The trailer obviously doesn’t give us specifics or details on any of the devices, which will only be given on the official release date (though there are many leaks available online should you be willing to do some digging), but it does give us a glimpse of the different products they are going to be unveiled. So far these reveals are rumoured to be the new Galaxy Note 20 (regular and Ultra versions); the foldable Galaxy Fold 2; the Galaxy Watch 3; the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Plus; and the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus tablets.

None of these devices are revolutionary or new, so it’s unlikely that Samsung’s big event will be a game-changer for the industry. It will showcase enough evolution of its existing models and show us exactly how they’re planning to further enhance their reputation as the biggest mobile phone developer in the world currently, and maybe also reveal how they intend to challenge the likes of Apple and Huawei in other tech markets.

Given that Huawei is currently sanctioned in the US and has now lost access to Google services, this is the time for Samsung to take advantage of the current hardware climate. Let’s hope they deliver when they release their plans for the future this time, next week.

