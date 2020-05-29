Skullcandy unveils a new range of wireless earbuds

Many companies might have wireless earbuds of their own, but that doesn’t mean that there still isn’t space to find a niche within the market. Or in the case of Skullcandy’s new range of wireless earbuds, try and capture every part of the already crowded market there is.

The company announced not just one wireless earbud, but an entire range of them to cater for the many different designs and tastes that are out of there currently. Starting with the Push Ultras that have a mouldable ear hook for maximum stability, they also feature physical controls on each earbud, whereas the Indy Fuel and Indy Evo have a protruding stem and rely on touch controls. The least expensive of the bunch, the Sesh Evos, feature the most subtle design but lack wireless charging and have the shortest total battery life. According to Skullcandy, either earbud can be used by itself in mono mode.

The details of all four models can be found below:

Push Ultra: $99.99 (R1700)

IP67 sweat / water / dust resistance

6-hour battery life (34 additional hours in case)

Wireless charging

Indy Fuel: $99.99 (R1700)

IP55 sweat / water / dust resistance

6-hour continuous battery life (24 additional hours in case)

Wireless charging

Indy Evo: $79.99 (R1350)

IP55 sweat / water / dust resistance

6-hour continuous battery life (24 additional hours in case)

Sesh Evo: $59.99 (R1020)

IP55 sweat / water / dust resistance

6-hour continuous battery life (18 additional hours in case)

Given the usual high-quality of Skullcandy’s earbuds and audio quality, these are actually really well priced and that you can find one for multiple tastes, makes them even better

Perhaps the best feature of all that is present across all of the models is a new Tile integration that will allow you to find your earbuds when you can’t member where you left them. The best part is, they don’t need to be powered on. Using the tile app, it can notify you when it picks them up within close range and it can even keep track of the last place you used them when they were last worn. Something which could be useful for many people, as these small earbuds can be very easy to lose at times. The earbuds are available for pre-order through the company’s website though it’s not quite clear when they will be finding their way officially to South Africa.

