Google pauses work on Chrome updates due to COVID-19

We know that Covid-19 is pretty much cancelling everything these days. From conferences, sporting events, movie releases and pretty much all large public spaces, it feels like the world is going through one big detox program. Add in stock market crashes globally and we pretty much might as well cancel the whole year as a write-off and perhaps wait for 2021 to start again.

It’s not just the entertainment world though that is getting affected as tech companies around the globe are adjusting to stricter social distancing policies, seeing greater numbers working from home or needing to stay away entirely. Something which is affecting development companies as well, even if they have the ability to work from home easier than others.

Now Google has announced that it is putting the development of its new Chrome browser version and ChromeOS on hold as a result of higher employee downtime.

Due to adjusted work schedules, we’re pausing upcoming Chrome & Chrome OS releases. Our goal is to ensure they continue to be stable, secure, & reliable for anyone who depends on them. We’ll prioritize updates related to security, which will be included in Chrome 80. Stay tuned. March 18, 2020

Google has not announced how long these delays will take effect, but it’s likely going to be indefinite until employees get back to working as normal. There have also been several delays in handsets and devices manufactured in China and although several tech companies are currently pushing features to aid in the Covid-19 cause, there are reports that we could see delays in major software releases for the time being. Making the isolation possibly even more unbearable for technophiles who will have no new gadgets to play with for quite a while.

Last Updated: