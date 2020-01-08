These are (probably) the actual ports on the Xbox Series X

Yesterday, AMD revealed the Xbox Series X in all its glory, gleefully showing off the system’s ports and how they’re configured on the machine. As AMD is the company supplying Microsoft with the chips that’ll power the next-generation Xbox, it was a safe assumption that AMD would be privy to unreleased information Unfortunately, AMD bought the render on the cheap from TurboSquid.com, and it wasn’t a legitimate look at the ports the system would offer – something AMD had to admit with a bit of embarrassment.

Now, perpetual Microsoft and Windows insider Thurrott’s Brad Sams has given us a look at what the Xbox Series X port configuration looks like as the system stands right now. The information comes from “multiple people familiar with the hardware.” This sort of thing is subject to change, but it’s probably the most accurate look at the system’s ports for the moment.

Truth be told the array of ports isn’t too different from the illegitimate render, but the configuration and placement are. There’s also one port that seems to be missing, and depending on the user, may or may not be an important one.

According to Thurrot, the Xbox Series X will two SuperSpeed USB-A ports, ethernet, a single HDMI port, optical audio, and a power connection. There is also a single front USB A port. There is also another port on the back that may be used for debugging – but nobody seems to know exactly what’s it’s for, and it may only feature on SDKs. The biggest difference between the TurboSquid Render and the apparent actual hardware is that the Xbox Series X will only feature one HDMI port. That means you’ll no longer be able to use the Xbox to route through cable or satellite TV, or other media players or set-top boxes.

As somebody who hasn’t used the HDMI in on his Xbox other than to test that it works, it’s not something that’ll affect me at all – but I’m sure many bought into Microsoft’s idea of the Xbox being the central hub in the living room, and the Xbox Series X apparently ditches that ethos.

