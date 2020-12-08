TikTok still operating in the US as it sidesteps former reality show host Donald Trump’s deadline

For most of us, our daily or weekly work deadlines are quite a concrete thing. To others though, deadlines are sort of just a suggestion, but not really something that always needs to be adhered to. This seems to be the take that the US authorities are taking with TikTok and its owners Bytedance, as the company’s social media platform was set to be banned in the US as of last Friday, December 4.

And yet it is still operating despite the initial deadline set by the Trump administration having passed.

According to Bloomberg, even though the company has not been able to finalise a full sale of TikTok or even its managed partnership agreement with Oracle, it doesn’t appear as if the regulators are taking a harsh stance on the deadline and are willing to continue working with the video-sharing platform that has been considered to be a security concern to the US government

NEW: The US government will not extend the Dec. 4 deadline for TikTok to find a buyer, but also will not seek to enforce the order either, according to a person familiar with the matter, allowing the two sides to continue negotiating in an open-ended manner. — Brian Fung (@b_fung) December 5, 2020

Perhaps it’s also just a sign of Trump’s diminishing grip on power in the US and a sign of change as authorities start working with the next US president, Joe Biden. Either way for TikTok users in the US, it means they can keep sharing their now-lengthened videos with the world and for its owners Bytedance it means that it can keep raking in the cash that the advertising in the US gives it.

