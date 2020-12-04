TikTok is looking to triple the time limit on video uploads

TikTok videos are short by design, but creative users can fit a lot of content into their innovative little time frame. Those videos are about to get even longer though, as developer ByteDance is set to roll out a new feature that will allow videos to be three minutes long according to social media consultant Matt Navarra

😮 TikTok is rolling out ability to upload longer videos of up to 3 minutes long 🤳🏻 pic.twitter.com/9ifs7s7Uh3 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) December 2, 2020

It’s an interesting move by the company that has so far built its reputation on short catchy videos that don’t require too much of an attention span to enjoy. Tripling the length of these videos will allow creatives to do far more with their videos than ever before and could drive some interesting little experiments.

Especially given that the failed Quibi experiment has left a gap for short episodic content. Given how popular TikTok is, this could easily be a platform for those sorts of filmmakers to get creative with the extended time-span and make some smart bite-sized shows for a much larger audience.

It also puts TikTok closer to YouTube territory, and even though YouTube allows for far longer content, it’s also filled with many shorter videos that could now easily be moved to the TikTok platform. However, it could also have the opposite effect and push users away from the platform that has become such a global success.

I personally don’t have a TikTok account, but even I get exposed to many of the videos thanks to their popularity and how often they are shared on other mediums. I’m not sure I have the patience though to put up with even longer videos of people dancing, singing and generally doing all-round stupid stuff.

Last Updated: