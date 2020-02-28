Timex releasing a GPS smartwatch with 25 days battery life

When it comes to GPS smartwatches, many people look at the features available, how many apps it can run or the integration with their phones as the main selling point to purchasing a particular watch. If you’re stupid like me though, who likes to exercise or compete in races for a ridiculous length of time, there is only one thing that truly matters and that is battery life. After all, there is nothing worse than having your watch die on you when you are nearing the end, and most important part, of your ultramarathon.

Timex, the company that made those plastic watches you probably wore when you were a kid, has now announced a smartwatch of their own which is designed to really appeal to that ultra-athlete with a reported battery life of 25 days. Titled the Timex Ironman R300 GPS the watch includes a touchscreen, GPS, speed and distance tracking, phone calls, the ability to upload workout data and is water-resistant to 30 meters so you can swim with it too.

That is great battery life for a GPS watch, though there is a catch in that the advertised battery life is only accurate without the GPS switched on. Once the GPS is switched on, you’re looking at 20 hours on a full charge, though it’s not clear if the watch has the ability to slow down the GPS ping-rate like many Suunto and Garmin devices that can extend their battery life to well beyond that. Still, even if it doesn’t that is impressive battery life which few watches can give you and it doesn’t appear to sacrifice too much on the feature front.

The best part though is the process which the company is revealing will be available for just $120 (R1900). That is far cheaper than the top brands and something which means that a proper ultradistance watch can be in the hands of any more people. Whether it is any good though is something that we will have to wait and see as the device isn’t for sale locally just yet. If it can prove to be accurate, this could be a very popular GPS watch.

