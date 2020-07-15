Twitter could be working on a subscription service

Twitter may be one of the largest social media platforms in the word, but for a while now it has been struggling to turn its popularity for banter and (mostly) insults into a genuine profit. So it should be no surprise that the company is looking to expand beyond just its core model and looking to build it into something more lucrative and, possibly, profitable.

The company has announced that it is currently working on a new subscription platform for its social networking service. A new job posting reveals details of a new internal team, codenamed “Gryphon,” that is “building a subscription platform.”. The job posting doesn’t provide too many more details about what e can expect from this based on the technical specs required.

That “subscription platform” wording has since been removed from the job posting and changed to instead say “work on a bevvy of backend engineering teams to build components that allow for experimentation to deliver the best experience possible to all of our users”, but the company has perhaps already revealed their strategy.

It’s not clear exactly what new services and features could be coming to Twitter, but it’s obvious that the company is looking to change and there could be some interesting new features that we see get announced in the near future that will form part of this new subscription service. Possibly giving influencers access to more control, more content creation and even more ways to charge ridiculous sums of money for as little effort as possible by simply tweeting something. Perhaps I’m in the wrong business.

