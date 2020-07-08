US sanctions may have made Huawei more of a security risk

The US’s tough stance on Huawei has been incredibly heavy-handed on the Chinese tech firm, with many of the security issues lodged by that government proving unfounded so far. According to a new report from the UK (as detailed in The Telegraph), it turns out that the US sanctions against Huawei might actually make its telecoms hardware less safe as the company will now need to rely on other less trusted technology in its service offerings.

We are considering the impact the US’ additional sanctions against Huawei could have on UK networks.

It is believed that the UK is considering reversing its decision to include Huawei as a supplier for its 5G network infrastructure, despite the company’s leadership within that space. Interestingly, the report doesn’t detail what less trusted technology the company may need to rely upon for their different infrastructure offerings. And while it’s true that Huawei used to work closely with other US firms in its infrastructure development, it’s not clear exactly what aspect of their new approach is considered less secure just yet.

As for Huawei themselves, VP Victor Zhang released a statement to Bloomberg revealing that they are working with the UK government on this matter:

We are working closely with our customers to find ways of managing the proposed U.S. restrictions so the UK can maintain its current lead in 5G. We believe it is too early to determine the impact of the proposed restrictions, which are not about security, but about market position

We already know that the ban on Huawei from working with US companies has hindered their latest mobile devices with an absence of apps from the Google Play Store, and if it will impact other parts of their telecoms business then it will be sad news for the company indeed and interesting to see how they continue to rebound from here.

