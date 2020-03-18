Windows 10 crosses the 1 billion devices landmark

One billion. It’s the kind of massive number that most of us will never be able to understand. In fact, most of our brains probably start to switch off when we encounter far fewer zeroes than that. As large a number as it is though, it is also apparently the number of devices that now run Windows 10, according to Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of Modern Life and the Search & Devices Group.

Today we’re delighted to announce that over one billion people have chosen Windows 10 across 200 countries resulting in more than one billion active Windows 10 devices. We couldn’t be more grateful to our customers, partners, and employees for helping us get here.

That is certainly a stellar accomplishment and proof that the company that started the Windows platform more than 30 years ago has certainly not lost any love from its many consumers. This despite the fact that it has now faced more competition than ever from the likes of Apple and Google’s Android platform.

One thing the competition has affected though is the growth at which Microsoft has reached this point. When Windows 10 first came out in 2015, Microsoft had set a goal for that one billion milestone to be hit in three years. After the failure of the Windows Phone however, it was clear that goal would not be hit and its since taken 2 more years to hit that number of devices. However, with Microsoft hitting 900 million less than six months ago, it does show that it remains widely popular. That and the forced updates for many people kind of helped.

