Wondershare Recoverit: Your Ultimate Companion to Recover SD Card Files

The average life span of an SD card depends on different factors. These factors include storage of the card, quality of the card, and its consumption. Due to these factors, people lose their lifetime of memories within seconds. In most cases, SD cards can last only 8 to 10 years, depending on the usage. The primary question is how to recover data from an SD card.

For this purpose, Wondershare Recoverit comes out as the best solution to recover data from SD card. With this data recovery tool, you can retrieve lost or deleted files via powerful recovery algorithms. It is your go-to companion for easily restoring precious memories and important data.

Part 1: What Kind of Memory Cards Can Recoverit Restore Data From?

Recoverit offers a comprehensive data recovery solution for all types of memory cards. Following are the types of memory cards supported by this data recovery software:

SD Card (Secure Digital) : Whether it’s an average SD card or an SDHC/SDXC variant, Recoverit is equipped to recover files from such SD cards. Furthermore, it protects the quality of your memorable pictures and necessary document information while recovering them.

: Whether it’s an average SD card or an SDHC/SDXC variant, Recoverit is equipped to recover files from such SD cards. Furthermore, it protects the quality of your memorable pictures and necessary document information while recovering them. CF Card (Compact Flash): It can also recover data from Compact Flash (CF) cards. Moreover, this data recovery toolkit ensures no precious files disappear due to accidental deletion or formatting.

It can also recover data from Compact Flash (CF) cards. Moreover, this data recovery toolkit ensures no precious files disappear due to accidental deletion or formatting. Mini SD/Micro SD Card: Users can also use Recoverit to retrieve their files from microSD and MiniSD. It also helps in data recovery from microSDUC, microSDXC, and microSDHC.

Users can also use Recoverit to retrieve their files from microSD and MiniSD. It also helps in from microSDUC, microSDXC, and microSDHC. Memory Stick: From Sony Memory Stick to Memory Stick Micro (M2), Recoverit can easily restore data available in various formats.

Part 2: Best Technique to Recover SD Card Files With the Help of Wondershare Recoverit

Whenever we lose any important file from an SD card, we feel very disturbed, but restoring data has become pretty easy with the help of this software. Whether recovering unintentionally lost photos or regaining files from a formatted SD card, Recoverit is your go-to tool.

This tool is compatible with famous SD card brands like Kingston, Nikon, Samsung, and Canon. You only need to have as minimum as 56MB of storage space for its installation. Plus, this tool supports all sorts of files like DOCX, PDF, PPT, PUB, 3DA, and ODS. Recoverit is available on multiple devices, including macOS and Windows, to recover deleted files from SD cards.

Simple Steps to Recover Files From All Types of SD Cards via Wondershare Recoverit

Restoring your data from your SD card or device is not an issue. If you follow these simple steps, you will know how to recover data from your SD card through Wondershare Recoverit:

Step 1. Launch Wondershare Recoverit on your device and Select SD card

Firstly, install Recoverit on your Windows or macOS device and launch it. Now, you have to connect your SD card to your computer using the memory card slot or memory card connector. Next, select the SD card from the “Hard Drives and Location” tab to initiate the data recovery.

Step 2. Initiate Memory Card Scanning to Locate Lost Files

Upon selecting the memory card, the data recovery will start the “Deep Scan” procedure and locate any data you may have lost or misplaced. Once you have found the file you were looking for, you can pause or stop the scanning process.

Step 3. Recover Lost Data from SD Cards

After locating your lost files, you can preview them, including lost or deleted audio, videos, or confidential documents. Finally, hit the “Recover” button on your device to complete this data recovery process.

Part 3: Other Robust Data Recovery Features Offered by Wondershare Recoverit

In addition to SD card recovery, Wondershare Recoverit offers support for numerous other file types. Users can recover files such as videos, pictures, and more. Below are some of the innovative data recovery features supported by this tool:

Excel Recovery

This data recovery feature allows you to regain any data you may have left unsaved or lost. You can easily retrieve your unsaved Excel sheet that may have been erased due to a crash or system malware. Moreover, it supports all the Excel file formats like XLT, XLS, XLSX, CSV, TSV, etc.

Video Recovery

For enhanced video recovery, this software offers advanced algorithms to restore your lost videos to optimal quality. If your video content is corrupt, you can retrieve it in high quality with this tool. Users can also recover deeply hidden files in 100+ formats such as 3GP, ASF, MKV, MP4, and MOV formats. It also divides all the recovered videos into camera brand categories through which they were recorded initially.

NAS Data Recovery

With NAS data recovery, you can recover data from this operating system (more info). This data recovery tool can locate the desired file due to its fast-filtering option. It poses no damage to the drive and recovers 1000 media formats. With a high success rate of 98%, users can rely on its simplified data recovery process as it excludes the risk of RAID reconstruction.

Window System Recovery

This data recovery tool helps restore files you may have lost due to malware. It supports all old and the latest versions of Windows, like Windows 7 and 11. Moreover, this tool can help you create bootable disks to recover data from a crashed computer or face issues like the blue screen of death.

Photo Recovery

With its photo recovery feature, Wondershare Recoverit enables users to re-access lost or deleted media. Whether RAW files, PNGs, or other picture formats (see here), it ensures the recovery of the best memories with just a few clicks.

USB Data Recovery

Wondershare Recoverit extends its data recovery capabilities to USB flash drives. It enables users to regain lost or inaccessible files from these portable storage devices. Whether it’s formatting errors or virus attacks, this data recovery software ensures the retrieval of crucial data.

Part 4: What Benefits Do You Get After Using Recoverit Data Recovery Software?

Besides recovering deleted files from SD cards, this tool offers various benefits that distinguish it from other software. A few of them are mentioned below to make your choice easy:

With 20+ years of experience in data recovery , this software is designed to address all issues.

, this software is designed to address all issues. Recoverit ensures a high success rate in data retrieval and is not confined to specific types of files. It supports various file formats, retrieving 1000+ files, and is compatible with many devices.

This tool offers a 3-step data recovery procedure with a simplified interface that makes it easy to follow up on 2000+ storage devices.

The cutting-edge data recovery procedure of this software has been awarded 35 advanced patents. It also possesses video fragment stitching technology to retrieve and compile data.

Wrapping Up

To sum up, Wondershare Recoverit is the most efficient software for recovering data. This data recovery tool helps users attain all the data that they may have lost accidentally. You can use this data recovery software from any macOS or Windows you want to retrieve essential data. All in all, this data recovery tool is leading the market with the most advanced features and experience.

Wondershare Recoverit Free Download

Click below to download Wondershare Recoverit

Last Updated: