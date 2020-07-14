YouTube adds new metrics for creators to track how they make money

Gone are the days of studying for many years so that you can land a cushy job and gain your fortune. These days all you need to do is have the ability to create crazy videos that attract loads of viewers through YouTube to find personal fame and fortune. Exactly how much money people are making through YouTube though has not always been easy to evaluate.

YouTube is now making it easier though for partners to track how they earn money through its various programs of advertising, subscriptions, donations, live-streaming features and YouTube Premium revenue, so they can now count their earnings more accurately and get that Scrooge McDuck feeling:

Creators: You can now see how much 💸 you make on YouTube relative to views you receive w/ RPM in YouTube Analytics.



RPM = total revenue earned per 1,000 views



Use it to track revenue performance & make more informed monetization strategy decisions → https://t.co/fxtdmawpJP pic.twitter.com/oSF81ITKgv — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) July 9, 2020

Matt Koval, a former YouTube creator who now works as the platform’s head creator liaison, announced the new dashboard to track this monetisation over Twitter with The Verge unveiling further details of how it works.

The new way for showing this is RPM or revenue per mille. It is a take on the standard metric YouTube creators already use referred to as CPM, or cost per mille (sometimes referred to as cost per thousand). RPM though is much more useful for creators who are trying to grow their channels and figure out where their monthly income is coming from.

CPM measures the cost of every 1,000 ad impressions before YouTube takes its share of revenue, but RPM shows a creator’s total revenue (both from ads and other monetisation areas) after YouTube takes the cut. RPM includes the total number of video views, including videos that weren’t monetised. This is designed to show creators how much they might be missing out on revenue-wise from videos that generate views but aren’t eligible for monetisation and changes they can make to ensure future videos meet those requirements.

It doesn’t change how the creators are making their revenue, but it does make it a lot easier for them to see where they are making it and understanding the necessary costs involved. Now all I need is to create a channel that people will actually want to watch.

