Best comic book covers of the week – 03 May 2021

DC Comics is no stranger to hitting F5 on its continuity and loading in a fresh new status quo, having done so multiple times in the past with events such as Crisis on Infinite Earths, Zero Hour, and Flashpoint. With the dust from Dark Knights: Death Metal having settled, the new DC Universe is one with a much simpler goal in mind: All stories matter, to hell with continuity.

In fact, it’s not so much a universe or even a multiver, but an Omniverse that has become the bedrock for all stories that will be told from now on. And according to one multiversal madman of a writer, Grant Morrison, it’s one that has been in development for decades. “That sort of started with Animal Man back in the day. I’ve been chipping away at that rock for a long time, and I finally got to do it in a limited manner with the 52 series,” Morrison told Newsarama while referencing his 1990s run on the Animal Man comics books.

But the aim was always to recreate the infinite multiverse, which has now become the Omniverse. Because it eats up everything else. My dream was always to have that infinite canvas, and I think that’s what DC is great for,” Morrison explains. “It’s always been good for the multiple Earth structure. There’s always these alternate versions of characters, and there’s nothing more exciting. There’s the zombie Batman, any of those ridiculous flavors. There’s just a kind of childlike thrill to it.

The Omniverse introduced in Dark Knights: Death Metal #7 takes the idea of a multiverse and goes mad, introducing the idea of multiple multiverses and allows for everything that has ever happened to any single DC character to exist within their own defined reality. Infinite universes, timelines, and possibilities, all colliding together to create the stories that define a character.

All mad stuff, but one that should end any debates about continuity in the interim. Or basically, shut up about plot holes, and just enjoy the damn story. Now, on to the best comic book covers of the week!

Best comic book covers of the week credits

James Bond: Agent Of SPECTRE #3 by Luca Casalanguida

Vampirella #19 by Ergun Gunduz

Carnage: Black, White, And Blood #3 by Greg Smallwood

Heroes Reborn #1 by Stanley Lau

Heroes Reborn #1 alternate cover by Joshua Cassara

Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 by Steve McNiven

The Immortal Hulk #46 by Alex Ross

Deep Beyond #4 by Ricardo Lopez Ortiz

Die #16 by Stephanie Hans

Inkblot #8 by Emma Jubert and Rusty Gladd

Nocterra #3 by Szymon Kudranski

The Good Asian #1 by Dave Johnson

Chained To The Grave #3 by Brian Level

Judge Dredd: False Witness by Kei Zama

Batman #108 by Jorge Jiminez

Batman / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III by Freddie E. Williams II

Crime Syndicate #3 by Babs Tarr

Green Arrow / Black Canary: Till Death Do Them Part by Cliff Chiang

Green Lantern #2 by Bryan Hitch

Man-Bat #4 by Kyle Hotz

Sensational Wonder Woman #3 by Colleen Doran

Suicide Squad #3 by Gerald Parel

Swamp Thing #3 by Mike Perkins

Eve #1 by Yuko Shimizu

The Last Witch #5 by Jorge Corona

Wynd #6 by Rian Gonzales

Beasts Of Burden: Occupied Territory #2 by Jill Thompson

Dead Dog’s Bite #3 by Phillip Sevy

Ether by David Rubin

Holler #3 by Jeremy Massie

Black Friday #1 by Travis Williamson

Babyteeth #17 by Charlie Adlard

We Live Vol. 1 by Inaki Miranda

Money Shot Vol. 2 by Rebekah A. Isaacs

Dark One Vol. 1 by Tim Daniel

Omega #1 by Stephen Scott

Punchline And The Vaude-Villains #1 by J. Gonzo

Destiny, NY #1 by Elisa Romboli

Shadowman #1 by Jeff Dekal

This Is Where We Fall by Vincent Kings

