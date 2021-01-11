Best comic book covers of the week – 11 January 2020

You think Batman villains, and the obvious names that show up are the Joker, Bane, and whoever greenlit Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin film. Just kidding, I love that film and Schumacher deserves more love for that wodnerfully mad toy commercial. Anyway, I’ve always been fascinated with Kirk Langstrom AKA the Man-Bat.

A dark reflection of Batman in some ways, Man-Bat is basically what would happen if Batman was a horror comic book. Less caped crusader and more a grotesque perversion of science with good intentions, Man-Bat is finally getting a limited series from writer Dave Wielgosz and artists Sumit Kumar, Romulo Fajardo Jr. and Tom Napolitano. It was supposed to kick off last year, but we all know how 2020 turned out.

A few months down the line, Man-Bat is finally ready to take to the skies, but he’ll be facing plenty of opposition after something happens. “Man-Bat is on the run from the law following a horrific night of blood and mayhem on the streets of Gotham City,” reads DC’s description of the series.

But the police aren’t what Kirk Langstrom’s monstrous alter ego should worry about… it’s Task Force X, better known as the Suicide Squad! To undo the damage he has caused, Man-Bat must seek a cure for the innocents he has injured, all while staying out of the deadly sights of the world’s most dangerous mercenaries! For years Kirk Langstrom has struggled with his monstrous alter ego Man-Bat and the serum that transformed him. But he’s finally hit rock bottom following a devastating setback, and he’s going to take out his anger on every single citizen of Gotham City. Will the combined might of Batman and the GCPD be enough to stop Langstrom once and for all? Or will this just be the start of Man-Bat’s devastation?

And here’s a preview of the first few pages from the series:

























































Sounds not only creepy, but also exciting. Man-Bat arrives in February. Now, onto the best comic book covers of the week!

Comic book covers of the week credits

Green Hornet #5 by Lee Weeks

King In Black: Gwenom Vs. Carnage #1 by In-Hyuk Lee

The Amazing Spider-Man #55 by Patrick Gleason

The Amazing Spider-Man #57 by Marco Mastrazzo

The Immortal Hulk #42 by Alexander Lozano

Commanders In Crisis #4 by Davide Tinto

Home Sick Pilots #2 by Caspar Wijngaard

Mighty Morphin’ #3 by In-Hyuk Lee

Origins #3 by Jakub Rebulka

The Red Mother #12 by Jeremy Haun

American Vampire: 1976 #4 by Rafael Albuquerque

Batman: The Chalice by John Van Fleet

Future State: Justice League #1 by Kael Ngu

Future State: The Flash #1 by Kaare Andrews

Sonic The Hedgehog #36 by Nathalie Fourdraine

Blade Runner 2029 #2 by Claudia Caranfa

Bleed Them Dry #6 by Adam Gorham

The Autumnal #4 by Chris Shehan

Space Bastards #1 by Darick Robertson

Mann’s World #1 by Rahzzah

Serial #1 by Terry Moore

KISS: Blood And Stardust #1 by Stuart Sayger

Wolverine #8 by Dave Rapoza

Jinny Hex Special #1 by Nick Derington

The Legion Of Super Heroes #12 by Matthew Taylor

Carmine #3 by Alvaro Sarraseca

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers #40 by James Griffiths

Doctor Mirage #1 by MJ Kim

