Best comic book covers of the week – 23 November 2020

There lurk threats in the universe that not even a star-spangled solder from the past, an armored visionary, or a god of thunder can halt with their combined power. When danger steps up and all hope is lost, what do you do? You build giant robot suits of course! In Marvel’s latest attempt to create new merchandise, the Avengers are getting a technological upgrade courtesy of Tony Stark in Avengers Mech Strike. Mechvengers assemble!
“A brand-new enemy has emerged in the Marvel Universe and even Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are no match against it,” reads the official Marvel blurb.
But the Avengers aren’t so easily beaten, and when new threats arise, powerful new tools must be brought to bear! Suiting up in high-tech individualized armor, the Avengers stand ready for one of their greatest battles yet in the extraordinary new comic series, Avengers Mech Strike! Avengers Mech Strike will kick off a bold new age of action-packed Avengers battles that will send shockwaves throughout the comic book industry and beyond!
Well alright then. The suit designs look…okay, I guess? Considering that Hasbro has just recently unveiled a line of X-Men/Transformers crossover toys, I wouldn’t be too surprised if there’s more than meets the eye with this new series. Writer Jed MacKay and artist Carlos Magno helm the series, which suits up in 2021 to strike back at your plans to have a decent retirement fund.
Last Updated: November 23, 2020