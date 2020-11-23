Best comic book covers of the week – 23 November 2020

There lurk threats in the universe that not even a star-spangled solder from the past, an armored visionary, or a god of thunder can halt with their combined power. When danger steps up and all hope is lost, what do you do? You build giant robot suits of course! In Marvel’s latest attempt to create new merchandise, the Avengers are getting a technological upgrade courtesy of Tony Stark in Avengers Mech Strike. Mechvengers assemble!

“A brand-new enemy has emerged in the Marvel Universe and even Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are no match against it,” reads the official Marvel blurb.

But the Avengers aren’t so easily beaten, and when new threats arise, powerful new tools must be brought to bear! Suiting up in high-tech individualized armor, the Avengers stand ready for one of their greatest battles yet in the extraordinary new comic series, Avengers Mech Strike! Avengers Mech Strike will kick off a bold new age of action-packed Avengers battles that will send shockwaves throughout the comic book industry and beyond!

Well alright then. The suit designs look…okay, I guess? Considering that Hasbro has just recently unveiled a line of X-Men/Transformers crossover toys, I wouldn’t be too surprised if there’s more than meets the eye with this new series. Writer Jed MacKay and artist Carlos Magno helm the series, which suits up in 2021 to strike back at your plans to have a decent retirement fund.

Comic book covers of the week credits

Daredevil #24 by Marco Checchetto

Falcon & Winter Soldier #5 by Dan Mora

Fantastic Four: Antithesis #4 by Russell Dauterman

Marvel #2 by Alex Ross

Shang-Chi #3 by Kris Anka

The Amazing Spider-Man #53 by Khoi Pham

Action Comics #1027 by John Romita Jr. and Klaus Janson

Batman Beyond #49 by Francis Manapul

Dark Nights: Death Metal – The Multiverse Who Laughs #1 by Simone Bianchi

Red Hood #51 by Kael Ngu

Suicide Squad #11 by Jeremy Roberts

The Flash #766 by In-Hyuk Lee

The Other History Of The DC Universe #1 by Giuseppe Camuncoli and Marco Mastrazzo

Green Hornet #4 by Lee Weeks

Vampirella #15 by Peach Momoko

Criminal Vol. 3 by Sean Phillips

Killadelphia #10 by Jason Shawn Alexander

The Department Of Truth #3 by Martin Simmonds

The Scumbag #2 by Andrew Robinson

Undiscovered Country #10 by Andrea Sorrentino

Angel & Spike #16 by Christopher Mitten

Dune: House Atreides #2 by JG Jones

Mega Man: Fully Charged #4 by Miguel Mercado

The Unkindness Of Ravens #3 by Dan Panosian

The Witcher: Fading Memories #1 by Evan Cagle

Bleed Them Dry #5 by Dike Ruan

The Plot #7 by Chris Shehan

Sabrina: Something Wicked #4 by Veronica Fish

Kaiju Score #1 by Rem Broo

Assassin’s Creed: Origins by Toni Infante

