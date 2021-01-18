Home Comics & Toys Best comic book covers of the week – January 18 2020

Best comic book covers of the week – January 18 2020

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on 56 seconds ago
3 min read
0
BCBC-Jan-18

Step aside Scotty, because the best Eurotrip is about to make itself known! Batman’s been a regular in Gotham City for decades, but the caped crusader has ventured beyond the city borders often enough to have a bat-passport that’s filled with stamps. Come April, bRUCE wAYNE’S grabbing a flight across the pond for Batman: The Dark Knight, A six-issue series from writer Tom Taylor and artist Andy Kubert that will see the vigilante chase after a new villain who goes by the name of Equilibrium.

“An epic tale begins that will take Batman on a harrowing, action-packed European adventure,” reads DC’s official solicitation text for the mini series.

Batman Dark Knight (1)

A horrific tragedy in the United Kingdom sends a very personal and deadly message to the Dark Knight—one that will draw Batman out of Gotham City to investigate! From the moment he lands in Europe, Batman will face a difficult investigation and unheard-of adversaries and find the assistance of a partner once more—all in the hunt for the villain known as Equilibrium!

New villains! New allies! A thrilling overseas adventure begins for the Dark Knight, starting with an extra-sized 26-page debut story!

“I will leap at any chance to tell a Batman story at any time,” Taylor said in a press release,””but teaming up with a legend like Andy Kubert for a Batman tale is a dream and an honor. I have Andy’s Dark Knight statue sitting on my desk, so I can see exactly how his Batman is larger than life. Kubert is no stranger to Batman, having worked on a run with writer Grant Morrison several years ago that added League of Assassins ninja Man-Bats and Damian Wayne to the Bat-mythos.

For this take though? He’s going in a completely different direction with a Batman who is . “This series is a different take on the character than I had done before,” Kubert said.

Batman Dark Knight (2)

Every story that I have done with Batman has been different in tone, and the art takes on a life of its own as the story dictates. Batman and Son, Whatever Happened to the Caped Crusader and Dark Knight III-The Master Race along with Flashpoint Batman, had their own look and feel for that particular story. Batman: The Dark Knight is no different.

Batman: The Dark Knight #1 will be on sale in April. Now, onto the best comic book covers of the week!

Comic book covers of the week credits

  • Best comic book covers of the week – January 18 2020 21
  • Best comic book covers of the week – January 18 2020 22
  • Best comic book covers of the week – January 18 2020 23
  • Best comic book covers of the week – January 18 2020 24
  • Best comic book covers of the week – January 18 2020 25
  • Best comic book covers of the week – January 18 2020 26
  • Best comic book covers of the week – January 18 2020 27
  • Best comic book covers of the week – January 18 2020 28
  • Best comic book covers of the week – January 18 2020 29
  • Best comic book covers of the week – January 18 2020 30
  • Best comic book covers of the week – January 18 2020 31
  • Best comic book covers of the week – January 18 2020 32
  • Best comic book covers of the week – January 18 2020 33
  • Best comic book covers of the week – January 18 2020 34
  • Best comic book covers of the week – January 18 2020 35
  • Best comic book covers of the week – January 18 2020 36
  • Best comic book covers of the week – January 18 2020 37
  • Best comic book covers of the week – January 18 2020 38
  • Best comic book covers of the week – January 18 2020 39
  • Best comic book covers of the week – January 18 2020 40
  • Black Cat #2 by Adam Hughes
  • Iron Fist: Heart Of The Dragon #1 by Kim Jacinto
  • Iron Fist: Heart Of The Dragon #1 Cover B by David Aja
  • Iron Fist: Heart Of The Dragon #1 Cover C by Billy Tan
  • Iron Fist: Heart Of The Dragon #1 Cover D by Khary Randolph
  • Iron Fist: Heart Of The Dragon #1 Cover E by Phillip Tan
  • Batman / Catwoman #2 by Travis Charest
  • Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #1 by Jen Bartel
  • Future State: Robin Eternal #1 by Daniel Warren Johnson
  • Future State: The Next Batman #2 by Jose Ladronn
  • The Last God #12 by Kai Carpenter
  • Killadelphia #12 by Jason Shawn Alexander
  • Seven To Eternity #16 by Jerome Opena and Matt Hollingsworth
  • Once & Future #15 by Dan Mora
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #113 by Sophie Campbell
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika II #3 by Brahm Revel
  • I Breathed A Body #1 by Trevor Henderson
  • Yasmeen #2 by Fabiana Mascolo
  • Hope… Under Fire by Jimmy Broxton
  • Bad Signal Vol. 1 by Jacen Burrows

Last Updated: January 18, 2021

Check Also

Spider-Man 3 set pics tease the fall-out of Far From Home’s cliffhanger ending

Marvel is famous for making some memorable post-credit sequences that not only provide som…