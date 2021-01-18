Best comic book covers of the week – January 18 2020

Step aside Scotty, because the best Eurotrip is about to make itself known! Batman’s been a regular in Gotham City for decades, but the caped crusader has ventured beyond the city borders often enough to have a bat-passport that’s filled with stamps. Come April, bRUCE wAYNE’S grabbing a flight across the pond for Batman: The Dark Knight, A six-issue series from writer Tom Taylor and artist Andy Kubert that will see the vigilante chase after a new villain who goes by the name of Equilibrium.

“An epic tale begins that will take Batman on a harrowing, action-packed European adventure,” reads DC’s official solicitation text for the mini series.

A horrific tragedy in the United Kingdom sends a very personal and deadly message to the Dark Knight—one that will draw Batman out of Gotham City to investigate! From the moment he lands in Europe, Batman will face a difficult investigation and unheard-of adversaries and find the assistance of a partner once more—all in the hunt for the villain known as Equilibrium! New villains! New allies! A thrilling overseas adventure begins for the Dark Knight, starting with an extra-sized 26-page debut story!

“I will leap at any chance to tell a Batman story at any time,” Taylor said in a press release,””but teaming up with a legend like Andy Kubert for a Batman tale is a dream and an honor. I have Andy’s Dark Knight statue sitting on my desk, so I can see exactly how his Batman is larger than life. Kubert is no stranger to Batman, having worked on a run with writer Grant Morrison several years ago that added League of Assassins ninja Man-Bats and Damian Wayne to the Bat-mythos.

For this take though? He’s going in a completely different direction with a Batman who is . “This series is a different take on the character than I had done before,” Kubert said.

Every story that I have done with Batman has been different in tone, and the art takes on a life of its own as the story dictates. Batman and Son, Whatever Happened to the Caped Crusader and Dark Knight III-The Master Race along with Flashpoint Batman, had their own look and feel for that particular story. Batman: The Dark Knight is no different.

Batman: The Dark Knight #1 will be on sale in April. Now, onto the best comic book covers of the week!

Comic book covers of the week credits

Black Cat #2 by Adam Hughes

Iron Fist: Heart Of The Dragon #1 by Kim Jacinto

Iron Fist: Heart Of The Dragon #1 Cover B by David Aja

Iron Fist: Heart Of The Dragon #1 Cover C by Billy Tan

Iron Fist: Heart Of The Dragon #1 Cover D by Khary Randolph

Iron Fist: Heart Of The Dragon #1 Cover E by Phillip Tan

Batman / Catwoman #2 by Travis Charest

Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #1 by Jen Bartel

Future State: Robin Eternal #1 by Daniel Warren Johnson

Future State: The Next Batman #2 by Jose Ladronn

The Last God #12 by Kai Carpenter

Killadelphia #12 by Jason Shawn Alexander

Seven To Eternity #16 by Jerome Opena and Matt Hollingsworth

Once & Future #15 by Dan Mora

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #113 by Sophie Campbell

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika II #3 by Brahm Revel

I Breathed A Body #1 by Trevor Henderson

Yasmeen #2 by Fabiana Mascolo

Hope… Under Fire by Jimmy Broxton

Bad Signal Vol. 1 by Jacen Burrows

Last Updated: