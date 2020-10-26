Best comic book covers of the week – October 26 2020

Well, everything’s buggered. If you’ve been keeping up with Dark Knights: Death Metal, you’d realise that even by DC’s reality-destroying benchmarks, the current outlook for the publisher’s greatest heroes looks less than rosy. Spoilers below, so consider yourselves warned. The Batman Who Laughs has basically won, achieved godhood by placing his brain inside an alternate-reality version of himself that became Doctor Manhattan, and has transformed himself into The Darkest Knight.

So uh…what’s next? Utter devastation, because even the gods who crafted the Multiverse must bow to one inescapable rule: Batman always wins. “This irrevocable truth resonates to the very heart of Perpetua’s battle with the Batman Who Laughs…and when her ally reveals his absolute nature, she will upend this mantra and destroy the last planet. His planet,” reads DC’s metal description for the 48-page Dark Nights: Death Metal Rise of the New God #1 one-shot.

But that’s not enough…and the mother of all creation must wonder, if power lies in destruction, why would she ever stop? But that’s the thing about truth…when it turns to fact, there’s no disputing its godlike reverence…and so enters the Darkest Knight.

Written by James Tynion IV and Bryan Hill with art by Jesus Merino and Nik Virell, the one-shot arrives next week for the mother of all showdowns. Here’s a preview of it!

And with that bit of business done, time for the weekly comic book art gallery to kick off!

Comic book covers of the week credits

Black Widow: Widow’s Sting #1 by Toni Infante

Spider-Man Noir #5 by Dave Rapoza

The Amazing Spider-Man #51 by Patrick Gleason

The Immortal Hulk #39 by Alex Ross

Absolute Swamp Thing By Alan Moore Vol. 1 by Stephen Bissette

Batgirl #50 by Joshua Middleton

Batman / Superman #13 by Mark Brooks

Batman Beyond #48 by Francis Manapul

Batman: Three Jokers #3 by Jason Fabok

Dark Nights: Death Metal – Rise Of The New God by BossLogic

The Flash #764 by Bernard Chang

Ascender #14 by Dustin Nguyen

Dead Body Road: Bad Blood #5 by Matteo Scalera and Moreno DiNisio

Killadelphia #9 by Jason Shawn Alexander

The Department Of Truth #2 by Francesco Francavilla

Undiscovered Country #9 by Dave Johnson

Angel & Spike #15 by Rob Bowyer

Mega Man: Fully Charged #3 by Miguel Mercado

Power Rangers: Drakkon – New Dawn #3 by Christian Ward

Wynd #5 by Peach Momoko

The Unkindness Of Ravens #2 by Qistina Khalidah

The Transformers ’84: Secrets & Lies #4 by Guido Guidi

X-Ray Robot #3 by Michael Allred

Giga #1 by David Mack

Heavy #2 by Tim Daniel

The Misplaced by Chris Callahan

Grumble: Memphis And Beyond The Infinite! #4 by Mike Norton and Marissa Louise

Legacy Of Mandrake The Magician #1 by Amelia Vidal

