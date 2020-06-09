Comic Con Africa 2020 has been cancelled, but an online substitute is taking its place

Aw dammit.

In news that shouldn’t surprise anyone but is still bloody depressing, Comic Con Africa 2020 has been called off. With Comic Con Cape Town also given the boot thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, show organisers Reed Exhibitions and ReedPOP were faced with a hard choice around hosting a show that could be both safe and successful. Long story short: Comic Con Africa in its trademark hustle and bustle state just couldn’t exist and provide a secure atmosphere for fans from all walks of life to experience their many attractions.

The premiere pop culture expo of the South African calendar isn’t totally down and out though! Comic Con Africa will instead host a four-day online event 24-27 September. At least this year, Anthony Mackie has a legitimate excuse for not popping up.

“During a pandemic which is expected to peak in September, we simply cannot go ahead with hosting the many tens of thousands of fans who attend Comic Con Africa annually” said Carol Weaving, Managing Director of organisers Reed Exhibitions Africa.

Despite months of planning, diligent consideration of the state of the pandemic dictates that cancelling the 2020 edition of Comic Con Africa is the only way forward.

Comic Con Africa’s digital replacement will include “live chats, Q&As, panel discussions, and the opportunity to virtually meet celebs, fan meet ups, live draws, talks, gaming tournaments and streams, artist panels, Q&As, special exclusive exhibitor deals and more,” according to the official press release.

As for tickets? “For anyone who has already bought tickets for Comic Con Africa 2020, we have prepared a plan to roll over the existing tickets to 2021 with a price freeze, or to refund any ticket holders who request it,” Reed Exhibitions explained.

All ticket holders will receive a direct communication from our ticketing partner Howler over the next few days outlining how that will happen. As of this announcement, 2020 ticket sales have closed.

Comic Con Africa’s cancellation may have been inevitable, but it still a sledgehammer blow to the emotional gut. It’s not the end of the road for the show though, as Comic Con Africa is promising a bigger and bolder return in 2021.

