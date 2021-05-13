Hot Toys’ latest Iron Man Mark V armour figure once caught a fish "this" big

Iron Man 2 has seen its fair share of criticisms over the years, but I’ve got a soft spot for Marvel’s first sequel back when its cinematic universe was but a mere twinkle in Mickey Mouse’s oversized eye. For starters, it’s not the infinitely more awful Thor: the Dark World, and second, it has a terrific cinematic incarnation of one of Tony Stark’s coolest suits.

Dubbed the Mark V in Iron Man 2, the Silver Centurion-inspired armour was a sleek collection of bleeding edge technology that barely helped him survive Mickey Rourke’s hilarious accent and deadly whips. That particular armour has been no stranger to the power of merchandising, with Hot Toys previously rolling out a sixth-scale figure based on it, and then a few years later it created an updated model with diecast parts.

And if that wasn’t enough, it’s next figure features the same armour but in a nearly-ready state.

So what you have here is a bruised and battered Tony Stark circa the Monaco race scene, decked out in his racing gear. From there, you can attach the Mark V armour to him via various segments, to create the suit-up look. That’s actually kind of cool. Hot Toys says that the package includes the following goodies:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Tony Stark wearing Track Suit in Iron Man 2

One (1) newly developed battle damaged head sculpt with authentic likeness of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark

Movie-accurate facial features with detailed beard, wrinkles and skin texture

Brown color hair sculpture

Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 31cm tall

LED-light up function on arc reactor on chest, and forearms (battery operated)

Metallic red and silver colored painting on the sleek and streamline Iron Man armor design

Attachable Iron Man Mark V armor parts including:

One (1) set of helmet

One (1) pair of forearm armors

One (1) set of waist armor

One (1) pair of thigh armors

One (1) pair of foot armors

Attachable Iron Man Mark V armor parts with articulated function to simulate the suiting up process including:

One (1) set of articulated chest armor

One (1) set of articulated back armor

One (1) pair of articulated shoulder armors

One (1) pair of articulated upper arm armors

One (1) pair of articulated calf armors

One (1) pair of hands with articulated fingers and light-up repulsors (battery operated)

Additional Iron Man Mark V armor parts for interchangeable display style on chest, waist, back, and forearms

Three (3) pairs of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of suitcase holding hands

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Not bad! But obviously pricy, as Sideshow Collectibles has the figure listed for $350. The deluxe version goes for $405, and throws in a special transforming briefcase with articulated functions, displaying intricate compositions after expanding, and comes with more parts to slap onto ol’ Tony. You can expect this figure to arrive between July and September of 2022.

Last Updated: