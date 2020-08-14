Hot Toys Luke Skywalker sadly doesn’t include a severed Wampa arm in the package

For over a thousand years, the Jedi Knights were the guardians of the republic. And then one dude pretty much cocked it all up for them, because they wouldn’t allow him to do some pod racing in the bedroom with his senator girlfriend. Horrible summaries of the Star Wars franchise aside, I’ve still got a fondness for the style of the original film trilogy.

Those dirty sci-fi cantinas, weathered helmets and barely functioning starfighters speak volumes to me, and it’s an aesthetic that Hot Toys is revisiting with their latest Star Wars figure. Having produced several Luke Skywalker figures in the past, Hot Toys is finally throwing the iconic Jedi into his orange jumpsuit from The Empire Strikes Back, and slapping an extra-authentic disco hairstyle on the knight in training. Check it out!











































During the Battle of Hoth in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Luke Skywalker piloted a Snowspeeder, led the Rebel Alliance against the Empire’s ground forces, and instructed the other snowspeeder pilots to use their harpoons and cables to aim for the legs in an attempt to take down the massive Imperial AT-AT walkers in order to give the Rebels enough time to evacuate the snow planet. In celebrating the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Hot Toys is excited to introduce a series of collectibles based on this iconic film! Now, Hot Toys is delighted to officially present the 1/6th scale collectible figure of Luke Skywalker in his flight suit and helmet that he wore on Hoth, as the latest release of The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Collection!

The figure comes with some neat accessories, such as the lightsaber that Anakin Skywalker used to murder dozens of children, a really well painted Snowspeeder helmet and more. Sadly, there’s no severed arm from the abominable cookie monster that terrorised Luke, included in the box. What a pity. If you want to get one of these figures and you’re dreading what will be an absurd price, good and bad news!

The release date is apparently in 2022 for this figure (I’m still checking to see how accurate that is and will update), which is more than enough time to save up some Republic Credits. Unless you’re on Tattooine that is, where they’re no good.

Last Updated: