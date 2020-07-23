Hot Toys’ newest line of figures include Cable, Wonder Woman 1984 and Zombie Iron Man

There’s nothing better than a stroll down Comic-Con lane, spotting a merchandise booth and then immediately assuming the foetal position once you spot the price tag on a lump of plastic that just so happens to resemble something you never knew you wanted. That’s usually what happens to me whenever I spot a Hot Toys display, with last year’s Comic-Con Africa making me sob actual buckets of emotion fluid from my peepers when I spotted several Spider-Men in maximum dynamic poses and sealed in Darryn-proof cubes.

With just about every convention a no-go this year, it’s up to digital showcases to show what’s on the horizon. And for Hot Toys, that means a whole lot of sixth scale plastic! The Hong Kong company usually trots a new reveal out every week, but in true Comic-Con fashion they’ve unleashed several new looks at upcoming merchandise in one massive toygasm. Here’s a round-up of all the cool stuff they announced:

Iron Man – 1/6th scale Tony Stark (Mech Test Version) Collectible Figure



































Marvel’s dominance of the box office had to begin somewhere, and for many a fan, that moment when all the gears clicked was during Tony Stark’s first test-run of Iron Man armour prototypes all the way back in 2008. This isn’t the first time that Hot Toys has tackled a Tony Stark in tinkering mode on the sisxth scale front, but this latest figure does show just how far the company has come with an icnredible likeness, tailoring and the coolest of small details.

Plus the deluxe version comes with that dummy assembly arm, which is absolutely adorable.

Deadpool 2 – 1/6th scale Cable Collectible Figure













































It’s amazing just how much Cable from Deadpool 2 looks and sounds like Thanos from the mainline Marvel movies. Anyway, this soldier from the future looks badass. There’s the Josh Brolin likeness, bionic details and a whole bunch of accessories: All the weapons, psionic shields, pistols, daggers, his time travel gear and his adorable charred teddy bear. Plus don’t get me started on that amazing tailoring going on here.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – 1/6th scale Anakin Skywalker and STAP Collectible Set































If you ever wanted to see just how deadly Anakin Skywalker could be when he does have the high ground, well here you go! Hot Toys has begun rolling out new Star Wars figures based on the Clone Wars, with ARC-Trooper Rex being their first figure in that line. In addition to Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jango Fett being teased, Anakin Skywalker also takes the spotlight with a special edition that also throws in a STAP vehicle for him to pilot. HIGH GROUND!

Wonder Woman 1984 – 1/6th scale Wonder Woman Collectible Figure







































I loved my Batman V Superman Wonder Woman figure, primarily because it was an amazing step forward for Hot Toys thanks to the silicone design that gave her a seamless body. It’s more of the same with this latest take on the Amazonian princess, but with a costume that captures the funky vibrance of the 1980s in all of its ostentatious glory. Furthermore, a Special Edition available in selected markets will include an additional golden lassoing in motion as a bonus item.

Spider-Man: Far From Home – 1/6th scale Mysterio’s Iron Man Illusion Collectible Figure





































He’s alive, he’s alive! Spoilers for the three people who never saw Avengers: Endgame and the best dang moment ever in cinema, but it looks like Tony Stark lives once again after his heroic sacrifice! Albeit this time as a zombie Iron Man, born from the illusions of Rey Mysterio as he terrorised Spider-Man with the unrelenting power of survivor’s guilt. Hot Toys made a name for themselves with their amazing collection of Iron Man figures, but seeing a version this busted and broken? That’s actually kind of cool.

If you want to see more of what’s on the horizon, Tested also did a neat tour of the Sideshow Collectibles booth for Hot Toys, which features more sort of not unannounced toys and that divine Spider-Man 2099 figure from a few weeks ago.

Last Updated: