Spider-Man 2099 is finally getting a spectacular Hot Toys figure

Ask any fan which Spider-Man costume is the best, and you’ll get a whole bunch of different responses. Some will say that nothing beats the classic threads, others adore the Tony Stark sponsored suit from Civil War and everyone agrees that the Scarlet Spider costume is the worst because who wears a hoodie into a fight.

Those are all good examples listed above, and they’re also completely wrong as the best Spider-Man costume is one that happens to be woven from futuristic materials. Spider-Man 2099, a comic book that convinced me that the year 3000 was only 365 days away because I couldn’t do maths, featured a costume that was simply way ahead of its time. Worn by that era’s webslinger, the costume was sleek, haunting and downright cool.

It’s getting a whole lot of love soon, via the Hot Toys sixth scale figure treatment, and I’m starting to think that my Batman figures need to make some space:









































Spider-Man 2099 was a popular 1992 Marvel comic series that jumped ahead in time and presented a new hero behind the mask Miguel O’Hara, better known as Spider-Man 2099. Living in an alternate future, the brilliant geneticist inspired by the surviving records of the legendary Spider-Man, sought to create a similarly powered individual, has accidentally re-written his DNA with a spider’s genetic code. In the action-packed video game Marvel’s Spider-Man, fans are able to see their webslinger in action with the Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit, which associates with Low Gravity suit power that enables stunning aerial performance. Captures iconic features of the futuristic gear, Hot Toys is excited to introduce the latest 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit) collectible figure from Marvel’s Spider-Man as this year’s Toy Fair Exclusive collection, available only in selected markets! The highly-detailed figure includes a newly crafted masked head sculpt; a fully poseable specialized body; finely tailored Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit that takes on a more metallic blue appearance, highlighted with a skull-like Spider design on chest, spikes on arms, and red accents around eyes; matching interchangeable hands with finger talons; assorted spider-web effect accessories; and a dynamic figure stand to recreate signature poses.

While it’ll probably retail for the usual amount that these Spider-Man figures demand, don’t expect it to stay at that level once it sells out. The only thing missing from this figure? That spectacular web-cape that the original character design, appears to be missing. I don’t care what anyone says, capes are awesome.

