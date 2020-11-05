Home Comics & Toys Hot Toys Venom definitely doesn’t look like a loser to me

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on 3 hours ago
2 min read
1
Hot Toys Venom (20) 1

It’s safe to say that nobody expected much from Sony when they announced that a Venom movie was in development. Having just released The Amazing Spider-Man 2, a film that made Roger Corman’s Fantastic Four flick look like Citizen Kane in comparison, the bar was set so low that Australians could do pull-ups on it.

And then along came actor Tom Hardy and director Ruben Fleischer, who put together a movie experience that was…surprisingly fun! Perfect? Not by a long shot. But a fun romp with a beloved anti-hero brought to life by Hardy’s talent for acting and silly accents? Heck yeah, I enjoyed that! What I really enjoyed was how well designed Venom actually was.

Here was an absolute unit of symbiotic slime, alien under the sheets, and lethal in the streets. If you’re a toy fan, the wait for Hot Toys to finally get around to crafting Spider-Man’s greatest enemy/rival/ally has been an excruciatingly long one. But here it is, at long last, and in creepy detail!

Here’s what this version will include according to Hot Toys:

  • Approximately 38cm tall
  • High level of detailed sculpting on the texture of his skin
  • Fearsome fanged mouth and tongue
  • Body painted with black polarized paint that gives natural shiny glow from different viewing angles
  • Two newly developed head sculpts featuring a grinning head sculpt, as well as a head sculpt with fanged mouth and interchangeable protruding tongues
  • Interchangeable weapons and accessories including symbiote weapons and Riot’s symbiote sword
  • Multiple symbiote accessories attachable to figure’s back spewing black liquid
  • Matching hands for iconic gestures
  • Movie-themed figure stand
  • Special Edition available in selected markets will include one additional Venom maw with symbiote accessory

Groovy. I’m still waiting for pricing and release details, but I’ll update this post once I have them.

Last Updated: November 5, 2020

