Hot Toys Venom definitely doesn’t look like a loser to me

It’s safe to say that nobody expected much from Sony when they announced that a Venom movie was in development. Having just released The Amazing Spider-Man 2, a film that made Roger Corman’s Fantastic Four flick look like Citizen Kane in comparison, the bar was set so low that Australians could do pull-ups on it.

And then along came actor Tom Hardy and director Ruben Fleischer, who put together a movie experience that was…surprisingly fun! Perfect? Not by a long shot. But a fun romp with a beloved anti-hero brought to life by Hardy’s talent for acting and silly accents? Heck yeah, I enjoyed that! What I really enjoyed was how well designed Venom actually was.

Here was an absolute unit of symbiotic slime, alien under the sheets, and lethal in the streets. If you’re a toy fan, the wait for Hot Toys to finally get around to crafting Spider-Man’s greatest enemy/rival/ally has been an excruciatingly long one. But here it is, at long last, and in creepy detail!

Here’s what this version will include according to Hot Toys:

Approximately 38cm tall

High level of detailed sculpting on the texture of his skin

Fearsome fanged mouth and tongue

Body painted with black polarized paint that gives natural shiny glow from different viewing angles

Two newly developed head sculpts featuring a grinning head sculpt, as well as a head sculpt with fanged mouth and interchangeable protruding tongues

Interchangeable weapons and accessories including symbiote weapons and Riot’s symbiote sword

Multiple symbiote accessories attachable to figure’s back spewing black liquid

Matching hands for iconic gestures

Movie-themed figure stand

Special Edition available in selected markets will include one additional Venom maw with symbiote accessory

Groovy. I’m still waiting for pricing and release details, but I’ll update this post once I have them.

