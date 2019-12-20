Mangastream shuts down, as an era in manga scanlation comes to an end

Years back, if you wanted manga you had two choices: Either be patient and wait for an official Tankōbon to come along, or you could Shanghai the latest weekly chapter via one of the many scanlation groups doing the rounds back then. For the last decade, one group in particular has been the king of scanlation, and its name was Mangastream.

With crisp scans, sharp translations and a consistency that made them a household name, Mangastream was the hub for a Friday afternoon of fresh Naruto, Bleach and One Piece chapters. In recent years, they’ve expanded their efforts towards the likes of My Hero Academia, Chainsawman and Dr. Stone. Here’s the catch: If you go their site today, you’ll find that it’s about as real as Bigfoot.

“If you haven’t seen it already, Mangastream has decided to stop working on WSJ series overall. The important part is, We think it is a good place for us to end too,” Jaimini’s Box wrote on Reddit.

This may come as a surprise, but we have decided to stop working on WSJ series and focus on our Webtoons and other series from different magazines (YJ, WSM and so on). The idea is to let this turn of the decade change the scanlation scene, hoping services like MangaPlus (MP) can grow and put out more free content. Giving way to a new era of scanlation, fueled by the wills and wants of manga fans that want a free, accessible and legal alternative that supports the mangaka.

It’s not exactly surprising stuff what with Japan’s various manga houses having recently slapped many a website with takedown orders. It’s a sad end, but a necessary one as the rise of MangaPlus means that weekly chapters of various Shonen series and other manga can be distributed in a way that’s not only official but also gives back to the creative teams responsible to them.

The end of an era then, but one that will always be appreciated by those rabid readers who spent many an afternoon using a dial-up connection to grab the latest manga chapters page by page as their appreciation of the art form grew. Here’s to MangaStream for a decade of amazing work.

