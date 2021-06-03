Marvel’s new Hulk series teases explosive rage with the creative team of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley

The last couple of years for the Hulk have been nightmarish, to say the least. Resurrected as a superhero horror comic book series under the pen of Al Ewing and numerous artists, Immortal Hulk took the idea of Bruce Banner’s twisted mindscape and broke it even further, creating terror-fueled incarnations of gamma rage while also providing a perfect explanation as to how the Hulk and anyone with some gamma radiation in their blood can bounce back from the dead so quickly.

Later this year though, a new Hulk comic book series will kick off once Ewing’s run on the series ends, and so far it looks smashing. Venom writer Donny Cates will hand Marvel’s favourite symbiote over to Ewing and Swamp Thing writer Ram V, who’ll be spinning new tales alongside artist Bryan Hitch. Cates will be joined by Invincible and Amazing Spider-Man artist Ryan Ottley, who definitely knows a thing or two about big dudes using their fists in the most destructive manner possible.

Cates and Ottley’s pitch for a new Hulk series will focus on Bruce Banner discovering a “radical way to control” his Hulk persona, which probably won’t involve 1990s methods dude. “Marvel just gave me the keys to the strongest one there is,” writer Donny Cates says in the announcement for the series.

Haha… oh boy. You guys are just not ready for this. You’re about to find out what happens when Ryan Ottley and I get angry… and guess what? Well… pretty sure you’re gonna like us a lot when we’re angry.

The new Hulk series will arrive in November, with a special prequel story in Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/Hulk #1 setting the tone for what’s to come. Meanwhile, Immortal Hulk will be wrapping up pretty soon as issue #50 is the official finale and carries the sinister tagline of “the end is near.”

“This year will see the climactic end to one of the most critically acclaimed runs in recent history: Al Ewing and Joe Bennett’s IMMORTAL HULK,” reads Marvel’s announcement. “Closing out this thought-provoking, character redefining epic with IMMORTAL HULK #50, Ewing and Bennett will bid farewell to Bruce Banner, the Green Door, and all the unforgettable elements they’ve cemented into the Hulk mythos.”

