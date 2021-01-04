The 100 best comic book covers of 2020

Every Sunday morning, I get up early at the crack of noon, make myself a mug of tea, and then I start working on my favourite weekly post: The best comic book covers of the week that is still to come. I don’t know about you guys, but scrolling through the previews and being bombarded with dozens upon dozens of comic book covers from all manner of talented hands? That’s cathartic, meditative, and healthy for the eyeballs.

Looking back at a turbulent year in comic books, finding the best cover was no easy feat. Across 46 posts in 2020, I’d gathered up 1460 amazing comic book covers. It’s safe to say that there was no single winner, as art is subjective and I’d probably have someone yelling at me about how utterly wrong I was. Choosing a hundred of the best though? Still challenging, but with enough room to celebrate just how fantastic comic books were in grabbing your attention with instant advertising.

Either that, or I’d be told that I was wrong a hundred times over. So here they are, the cream of the 2020 crop, the best comic book covers of the year, attached to some of the best comic books of the year!

Comic book covers of year credits:

2020 Machine Man #2 by Nick Roche and Mike Spicer Aliens Vs. Predator Thicker Than Blood #3 by Chun-Lo Amethyst #5 by Amy Reeder Archie Vs. Predator II #1 by Robert Hack Backtrack #4 by Jake Elphick Basketful Of Heads #7 by Gabriel Rodriguez Batgirl #44 by Terry and Rachel Dodson Batman #96 by Guillem March Batman Beyond #41 by Francis Manapul Bill & Ted Omnibus by Jamal Campbell Billionaire Island #2 by Steve Pugh Black Widow #1 by Kim Jacinto Blackwood The Mourning After #4 by Veronica Fish Bleed Them Dry #1 by Adam Gorham Bloodshot #7 by Tyler Kirkham Buffy The Vampire Slayer Willow #4 by Jen Bartel Captain America The End #1 by Rahzzah Catwoman #22 by Julian Totino Tedesco Conspiracy Men In Black #1 by Leonardo Colapietro Cyberpunk 2077 Trauma Team #3 by Miguel Valderrama Daredevil #21 by Marco Checchetto Dark Nights Death Metal – Rise Of The New God by BossLogic Dark Nights Death Metal #1 by Doug Mahnke Dead Day #4 by Andy Clarke Deadly Class #44 by Wes Craig Detective Comics #1024 by Lee Bermejo Die #13 by Michael del Mundo Doctor Doom #5 by Tomm Coker Doctor Who The Thirteenth Doctor Year Two #2 by Hannah Templer Doom Patrol Weight of the Worlds #7 by Nick Derington Dr. Strange #3 by Kev Walker Far Sector #6 by Jamal Campbell Go Go Power Rangers #29 by by Francesco Mortarino Harley Quinn #75 by Frank Cho Harley Quinn And The Birds Of Prey #2 by Amanda Connor Hawkeye Freefall #2 by Kim Jacinto Hawkman #23 by Gerardo Zaffino He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse #6 by In-Hyuk Lee Home Sick Pilots #1 by Dani Iron Man #4 by Dave Rapoza Join The Future #2 by Tommy Lee Edwards Justice League Odyssey #19 by José Ladrönn Killadelphia #4 by Eric Canete King In Black #1 by Superlog Kiss Zombies #5 by Stuart Sayger Lois Lane #11 by Joëlle Jones Lucifer #19 by Tiffany Turrill Lumberjanes #73 by Harriet Moulton Man Bat #1 by Kyle Hotz Marvel #2 by Alex Ross Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes #3 Mega Man Fully Charged #2 by Toni Infante Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers #50 by Jamal Campbell Mirka Andolfo’s Mercy #1 by In-Hyuk Lee Monstress #28 by Sana Takeda New Mutants #13 by Michael del Mundo Nightwing #77 by Alan Quah Nomen Omen #7 by David Nakayama On The Stump #1 by Sanford Greene Outer Darkness Chew #2 by Afu Chan Plunge #4 by Gary Frank Sonic the Hedgehog #27 by Abigail Starling Red Sonja #19 by Jae Lee Red Sonja Age of Chaos #4 by Lucio Parrillo Rorschach #3 by Jorge Fornés Sabrina Something Wicked #3 by Veronica Fish Scream Curse of Carnage #4 by Kyle Hotz Sera And The Royal Stars #10 by Audrey Mok Shang-Chi #1 by Kim Jacinto Something Is Killing The Children #11 by Martin Simmonds Sonata #10 by Brian Haberlin and Geirrod Van Dyke Spider-Man Noir #2 by Dave Rapoza Spider-Verse #6 by Dave Rapoza Strange Adventures #3 by Mitch Gerards Stranger Things Into the Fire #4 by Evan Cagle Suicide Squad #2 by Bruno Redondo Superman #22 by Bryan Hitch The Amazing Spider-Man Daily Bugle #3 by Rahzzah The Batman’s Grave #4 by Jee Hyung Lee The Butcher of Paris #5 by Dave Johnson The Department Of Truth #2 by Francesco Francavilla The Flash #755 by Jung-Geun Yoon The Misplaced by Chris Callahan The Question The Deaths of Vic Sage #1 by Denys Cowan The Red Mother #6 by Toni Infante The Storyteller Ghosts #4 by Ver The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys California by Becky Cloonan An Unkindness Of Ravens #1 by Qistina Khalidah The Weatherman #6 by Nathan Fox Thor #5 by Olivier Coipel Vampire The Masquerade #4 by Aaron Campbell Vampirella #5 by Terry and Rachel Dodson Vampirella Red Sonja #6 by Leonardo Romero Vengeance Of Vampirella #9 by Lucio Parrillo Venom #25 by Ryan Stegman We Only Find Them When They’re Dead #1 by Simone Di Meo Wolverine Black, White & Blood #1 by Adam Kubert Wonder Woman #768 by Adam Hughes X Of Swords Creation #1 by Mark Brooks X-Ray Robot #2 by Michael and Laura Allred

