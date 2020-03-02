The best comic book covers of the week – 02 March 2020

I don’t think there will ever be a series that lives up to its promises as much as what Dark Nights Metal did. Hammering away on a cosmic forge of awesomeness that produced an adventure of pure rock and roll fantasy, Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo’s massive event gave birth to new ideas and consequences within the DC Universe.

A few years later, and the duo is getting the band back together for an event that sounds like an even bigger reason to throw some horns in the form of Dark Nights Death Metal. Over at C2E2 on the weekend, Snyder and Capullo unveiled more details for the mini-series and how it will be the Anti-Crisis of DC event comics. “The thing I’d say about Death Metal is it connects all the stuff you’ve read from Crisis on Infinite Earths through Doomsday Clock, and a couple more,” Snyder explained at DC’s ‘Super Heroes of DC’ panel during C2E2 2020 via Newsarama.

I’ve been waiting to do this story since we finished Dark Nights: Metal,” Snyder added in a subsequent statement. “As much as it was a complete event, we left some threads hanging there for sure. I’d hoped that if people liked the first series enough, we’d have a chance to set up something bigger, and that’s our plan for Death Metal.

As for the actual story? Not too many new details were dropped, but here’s the gist of it: The mother of the multiverse Perpetua has won, Earth has been conquered and the greatest heroes of our planet have been scattered. Superman has been imprisoned in a machine that powers the sun, Batman leads his own resistance army by wielding a Black Lantern power ring to send forth zombies to oppose Perpetua and only Wonder Woman can save the day when she’s offered the power to overthrow evil.

Yeah, that sounds pretty frickin’ metal and I can’t wait to read it come May. Now, on to the best comic book covers of the week!

Comic book covers of the week by:

