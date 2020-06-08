The best comic book covers of the week – 08 June 2020

The marriage, is officially over. After decades of business, DC Comics has officially severed all ties with Diamond Comics Distribution, the organisation that has a monopoly of getting comic books into shops across most of the world. So what’s DC planning? A move towards releasing their comic books through their own distribution network that they set up in April once Diamond temporarily halted operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Comic book shops are not happy about the move, as they say that DC’s new strategy is going to lead to a more fractured market with even thinner product margins in the long run. Newsarama has a decent collection of responses from various comic book shops in the US of A, with many as tore owner reeling from the announcement that will require them to purchase stock from Lunar Distribution, Penguin Random House or UCS Comic Distributors. Which basically comes down to comic book shops buying from their own competitors.

“Without the DC purchases through Diamond, my discount will be less, making my business no longer profitable or viable,” said Charlie Harris of Charlie’s Comic Books in Tucson, Arizona, to Newsarama.

I don’t believe that it will be profitable or practical for most retailers to order low return-on-investment periodicals from a second distribution source,” Hibbs wrote on Facebook. “The extra shipping and handling involved is going to melt profit, while the endless extra hours trying to enter and massage data into point-of-sale systems that were not designed to quickly process mass data dumps from anyone other than Diamond is going to be nothing but waste for thousands of individual store fronts — when what they need from their suppliers is nothing but disheartening.

There are a ton more stories from comic book shop owners in the link above, and I have reached out to locals to find out how this move impacts on them as well. I'll update on that situation in a separate post. Until then, here's a look at the best comic book covers of the week!















































































Comic book cover of the week credits

Dejah Thoris #5 by Lucio Parrillo

James Bond #5 by Afua Richardson

KISS: Zombies #5 by Arthur Suydam

Red Sonja: Age Of Chaos # by Kunkka

Vampirella / Red Sonja #8 by Jung-Geun Yoon

Batman #92 by Stanley Lau

Batman: The Adventures Continue #1 by Dave Johnson

Hawkman #25 by Bryan Hitch

Joker 80th Anniversary 100 Page Super Spectacular #1 by Lee Bermejo

Justice League #46 by Clay Mann

Justice League: Odyssey #21 by Jose Ladronn

Lois Lane #11 by Joelle Jones

The Batman’s Grave #7 by Frank Quitely

The Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child by Rafael Grampa

The Flash #755 by Matteo Scalera

The Legion Of Super Heroes #6 by Alex Garner

The Terrifics #29 by Dan Mora

Adventureman #1 by Terry and Rachel Dodson

Die! Die! Die! #10 by Chris Burnham and Nathan Fairbairn

Killadelphia #6 by Jae Lee

Witchblade Vol. 3 by Roberta Ingranata

Count Crowley: Reluctant Midnight Monster Hunter by Lucas Ketner

Grafity’s Wall by Anand Radhakrishnan

Lady Killer Vol. 1 by Joelle Jones

Scary Godmother by Jill Thompson

Triage Vol. 1 by Philip Sevy

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues #4 by Netho Diaz

Pandemica Vol. 1 by Esteban Salinas

Go, Go, Power Rangers! #32 by Eleonora Carlini

Overlord Vol. 12 by Hugin Miyama

Daredevil #20 by Julian Totino Tedesco

New Mutants #10 by Michael Del Mundo

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #17 by Nick Bradshaw

Red Nails #1 by Didier Cassegrain

Artemis And The Assassin #2 by Butch Guice

Dryad #2 by Tomas Oleksak

Rick And Morty Go To Hell #1 by Brian Smith

Archie Vs. Predator II Vol. 1 by Robert Hack

Arkworld #1 by Kristopher Harris

