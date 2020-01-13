The best comic book covers of the week – 13 January 2019

On a visual level, there’ll never be another comic book villain as cool as The Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. While his overall design basically boils down to what would happen if you covered a ninja in glue and then dipped him into a knife factory, there’s something about his character that just looks downright awesome.

No matter the era, medium or incarnation present, Shredder’s spiky menace has always been a crucial part of the TMNT mythos. Could you ever imagine him then, as a Power Rangers nemesis? Well wonder no more, because the shinobi formerly known as Oroku Saki is getting an upgrade courtesy of the Morphin grid.

Designed by artist Simone di Meo and ready to rip up the pages of the ongoing Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover, this version of Shredder will be facing off against none other than Rita Repulsa. Here’s a quick breakdown on what to expect, very soon:

Written by Ryan Parrott (Power Rangers: Necessary Evil), illustrated by Simone di Meo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Venom Annual), colored by Walter Baiamonte (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and lettered by Ed Dukeshire (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers fight – and team up with – the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Rita Repulsa faces off against Shredder for control of the weapon that will change the Power Rangers forever! No matter who wins, the world will never be the same! As the two villains battle, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers must find a way to storm the Foot Clan base to save Tommy, as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles step up to help their new allies in an unexpected way.

Shredder will be tapping into some green energy in issue three of the crossover, which is quite chuffing good stuff so far. Now, on to the best comic book covers of the week!

Click to embiggen.

Comic book covers of the week by:

The Flash #86 by Dustin Nguyen

Nightwing #68 by Alan Quah

Aquaman #56 by Brad Walker

Teen Titans #38 by Bernard Chang

Undiscovered Country #3 by Guiseppe Camuncoli

The Batman’s Grave #4 by JeeHyung Lee

Legion of Super-Heroes #3 by Ryan Sook

The Question: The Deaths of Vic Sage #2 by Bill Sienkiwicz

Lucifer #16 by Tiffany Turrill

Go Go Power Rangers #27 by Eleanor Carlini

Venom: The End #1 by Clayton Crain

Revenge Of The Cosmic Ghost Rider #2 by Superlog

Skulldigger + Skeleton Boy #2 by James Harren

The Transformers #16 by Corin Howell

He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse #3 by Inhyuk Lee

Dead Eyes #4 by Nic Vas

RWBY #4 by Sarah Stone

Jim Henson’s Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #5 by Kelly Matthews

Ghosted in L.A. #7 by Siobhan Keenan

Steeple #5 by Robert Ball

Aliens Vs. Predator: Thicker Than Blood #2 by Chun Lo

Vampirella / Red Sonja #5 by Babs Tarr

Archie Vs. Predator II #5 by Les McClaine

Tales From Harrow Country: Death’s Choir #2 by Naomi Franquiz

Vampironica: New Blood #2 by Audrey Mok

Gears of War: Hivebusters #4 by Alan Quah

Niobe: She is Death #2 by Hyoung Taek Nam

Kidz #1 by Esdras Cristobal

Last Updated: