The best comic book covers of the week – 13 July 2020

It wouldn’t be any month in the Marvel Universe without some massive reality-threatening event forcing heroes to band together and fight back against impossible odds, but for once I’m actually excited to see what the house of ideas has on the printed page horizon. Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman have worked up a storm over the last couple of years at Marvel, turning Venom into a cosmic horror series and unleashing the biggest bad on the universe since Galactus got a case of the space-munchies after eating the grooviest of planets.

Spinning out of Venom and weaving a tale through Absolute Carnage, Cates and Stegman’s master plan has been revealed: Knull, evil god of the symbiotes, is finally free. The creator of the Venom symbiote and the rest of its species, Knull is on a collision course for Earth in the King in Black event, and not even the combined might of the Avengers, X-Men and Venom may be capable of stopping his rampae.

“As far as event books go, this is the coolest, darkest, most heavy metal, Cthulhu dark horror thing I’ve ever been able to do,” Cates said in an announcement.

I still can’t believe that Marvel is letting us go as dark and scary as we’re going.

“One of the things I’m most proud of in this series… is the creation of the character Knull,” Stegman added.

We have some new designs that we’ll be unveiling throughout the series that are really cool and really creepy.

King in Black kicks off in December. With that bit of creepy news out of the way, it’s time to see the best comic book covers of the week!

Comic book covers of the week







































































Conan: Battle For The Serpent Crown #3 by Iban Coello

Empyre #1 by Alexander Lozano

Empyre #1 by Ed McGuinness

Spider-Woman #2 by Jenny Frison

The Amazing Spider-Man #44 by Tony Daniel

Venom #25 by Ryan Stegman

Death To The Army Of Darkness #4 by Ben Oliver

Vampirella #11 by Guillem March

Savage Dragon #250 by Erik Larsen

The Ludocrats #3 by Jeff Stokely

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – Too Long A Sacrifice #1 by Gregg Scott

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #106 by Nelson Daniel

The Island Of Dr. Moreau by Gabriel Rodriguez

The Transformers ’84: Secrets & Lies #1 by Guido Guidi

Empowered Vol. 1 by Adam Warren

Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Hellmouth by Kyle Lambert

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers #51 by Jamal Campbell

Once & Future #9 by Dan Mora

Power Rangers: The Road To Ranger Slayer by Dan Mora

Zorro: Sacrilege #1 by Michael William Kaluta

Dark Nights: Death Metal #2 by Stanley Lau

Green Lantern: 80 Years Of The Emerald Knight by Jim Lee and Scott Williams

Strange Adventures #3 by Mitch Gerads

Wonder Woman: Through The Years by Jim Lee

Engineward #1 by Joe Eisma

Heist Or How To Steal A Planet #6 by Arjuna Susini

Van Helsing Vs. The League Of Monsters #3 by John Royle

Murder Hobo! Beaten, Broken & Buggered #1 by Jason Lynch

It Eats What Feeds It #1 by Gabriel Lumazark

Blade Runner 2019 Vol. 1: Welcome To Los Angeles by Andres Guinaldo

Rivers Of London Vol. 6: Water Weed by Lee Sullivan

Rick And Morty Go To Hell #2 by Constanza Oroza

2000 AD Summer Sci-Fi Special 2020 by Jock

2000 AD June 2020 Prog Pack by I have no idea all I can find is “various”

Superman’s Pal, Jimmy Olsen #12 by Ben Oliver

