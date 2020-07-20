The best comic book covers of the week – 20 July 2020

If you’ve never read The Walking Dead comic book series, I freakin’ envy you. Not only do you have a chance to read the definitive life after the zombie apocalypse story of the modern age with fresh peepers, but you’ve got enough content to last you for several weeks as you work your way through 193 comic books of storytelling at its finest.
What began with Robert Kirkman on scripting duties and Tony Moore handling visualisations of the grim new world order, would quickly give way to the art of Charlie Adlard as he took over from Moore and continued an unbroken streak all the way through to the conclusion of the series. Adlard’s art had it’s own distinct flavour, but the connective tissue between artists was a simple one: Every page, was presented in pure black, white and grey art.
That monochrome approach has been the visual trademark of The Walking Dead, but now the series is getting ready for some living colour to be injected into its pages. The Walking Dead deluxe edition will feature the colours of Dave McCaig (Nextwave, New Avengers, Northlanders, American Vampire), along with a few variant covers by David Finch, Tony Moore, Julian Totino Tedesco, and Arthur Adams.
Here’s a quick preview of what McCaig’s colour adds to the series:
Not bad! The first of hopefully many deluxe editions featuring a new twist on the series, will arrive in October. And speaking of cool comic book art, here’s a look at the best comic book covers of the week!
Last Updated: July 20, 2020