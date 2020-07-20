The best comic book covers of the week – 20 July 2020

If you’ve never read The Walking Dead comic book series, I freakin’ envy you. Not only do you have a chance to read the definitive life after the zombie apocalypse story of the modern age with fresh peepers, but you’ve got enough content to last you for several weeks as you work your way through 193 comic books of storytelling at its finest.

What began with Robert Kirkman on scripting duties and Tony Moore handling visualisations of the grim new world order, would quickly give way to the art of Charlie Adlard as he took over from Moore and continued an unbroken streak all the way through to the conclusion of the series. Adlard’s art had it’s own distinct flavour, but the connective tissue between artists was a simple one: Every page, was presented in pure black, white and grey art.

That monochrome approach has been the visual trademark of The Walking Dead, but now the series is getting ready for some living colour to be injected into its pages. The Walking Dead deluxe edition will feature the colours of Dave McCaig (Nextwave, New Avengers, Northlanders, American Vampire), along with a few variant covers by David Finch, Tony Moore, Julian Totino Tedesco, and Arthur Adams.

Here’s a quick preview of what McCaig’s colour adds to the series:

Not bad! The first of hopefully many deluxe editions featuring a new twist on the series, will arrive in October. And speaking of cool comic book art, here’s a look at the best comic book covers of the week!

Comic book covers of the week credits





























































Green Hornet #1 by Mike McKone

Red Sonja #17 by Bob Q

Vengeance Of Vampirella #9 by Lucio Parrillo

Empyre #2 by Jim Cheung

Empyre #2 by Michael Cho

New Mutants #11 by Michael Del Mundo

Star Wars: The Rise Of Kylo Ren #1 by Clayton Crain

Thor #2 by Olivier Coipel

Venom By Donny Cates Vol. 4: Venom Island by Clayton Crain

Wolverine #3 by Adam Kubert

Batgirl #47 by Terry Dodson and Rachel Dodson

Batman Beyond #45 by Francis Manapul

Detective Comics #1024 by Lee Bermejo

Joker / Harley: Criminal Sanity – Secret Files #1 by David Mack

Shazam! #13 by Julian Totino Tedesco

The Flash #758 by In-Hyuk Lee

The Last God #7 by Kai Carpenter

Birthright #45 by Adriano Lucas and Andrei Bressan

Death Or Glory #11 by Tula Lotay

Decorum #3 by Mike Huddleston

Die #12 by Ben Oliver

Low #23 by Mahmud A. Asrar

Middlewest #18 by Skottie Young

Monstress #29 by Sana Takeda

Sonic The Hedgehog #29 by Natalie Fourdraine

Star Trek: Year Five Vol. 2: The Wine-Dark Deep by JJ Lendl

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Urban Legends #25 by Andy Kuhn

The Transformers #21 by Casey Coller

Zorro: Sacrilege #4 by Roy Allen Martinez

Tranquility by Sean Seal

Angel & Spike #12 by Jonas Scharf

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Beyond The Grid by Miguel Mercado

Wynd #2 by Peach Momoko

Shang #2 by Josh Burns

Bad Reception #5 by Juan Doe

Out Of The Blue by Keith Burns

X-O Manowar #1 by Jeff Dekal

