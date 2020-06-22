The best comic book covers of the week – 22 June 2020

Comic books may have taught me how to read, but in a few months they’ll be teaching me how to listen. That’s because DC Comics and Spotify, that hub wherein I run Nirvana’s Heart-Shaped track into overplayed oblivion, are teaming up to produce original podcasts featuring the likes of Batman, Superman and and Wonder Woman.

Led by Warner Bros.’ Peter Girardi – executive vice president of Blue Ribbon Content and of Alternative Programming at Warner Bros. Animation, the first look deal will allow for DC’s money-making best and more obscure characters to star in audio series that will at least allow these characters to shine in new stories. “As we continue to see explosive growth in podcasting around the world, we are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. to build this slate of programming drawn from the worlds of DC and WB,” commented Dawn Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content and advertising business officer in maximum PR mode.

It’s a neat idea, and one I’m hoping will see some voices from the past back in the saddle as they breathe new life into characters that they made iconic on the big and small screen. After all, who would say no to a new Hellblazer series with Matt Ryan flexing his vocal pipes as everyone’s favourite double-dealing wizard? Heck, give me a new Superman series with Dean Cain back in the red underwear, more Batman Beyond or a solo Joker series with Mark Hamill leading the charge once again as the definitive clown prince of crime! The sky is the limit!

Until my Spotify playlist is fully populated with those hot new adventures, I’ll make do with some fresh comic books:

Aquaman #60 by Tyler Kirkham and Miguel Mendonca

Batgirl #46 by Inhyuk Lee

Batman Beyond #44 by Francis Manapul

Green Lantern 80th Anniversary 100 Page Super Spectacular #1 by Matthew Taylor

Harley Quinn And The Birds Of Prey #2 by Amanda Conner

Plunge #4 by Jeremy Wilson

Red Hood: Outlaw #46 by Paolo Pantalena

Suicide Squad #6 by Jeremy Roberts

Teen Titans #42 by Khary Randolph

The Flash #756 by Daniel Warren Johnson

John Wick Vol. 1 by Giovanni Valetta

Red Sonja #16 by Juan Gedeon

Vampirella #10 by Guillem March

Empyre: Avengers #0 by Jim Cheung

Rescue 2020 #2 by Mirka Andolfo

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #3 by Lee Bermejo

The Immortal Hulk #34 by Alex Ross

Thor #5 by Jung-Geun Yoon

Die #11 by Ben Oliver

Isola Vol. 2 by Msassyk and Karl Kerschl

Monstress #28 by Sana Takeda

Nomen Omen #6 by Fabio Mancini

Redneck #27 by Lisandro Estherren and Dee Cunniffe

That Texas Blood #1 by Sean Phillips

A Radical Shift Of Gravity by Kate Glasheen

Sleeping Beauties #1 by Jana Heidersdorf

Sonic The Hedgehog #28 by Bracardi Curry

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika #3 by Brahm Revel

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #105 by Sophie Campbell

20th Century Boys Vol. 8 by Naoki Urasawa

Dr. Stone Vol. 11 by Boichi

Bungo Stray Dogs Vol. 15 by Sango Harakawa

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers #50 by Jamal Campbell

Lumberjanes Vol. 14 by Kat Leyh

Once & Future #8 by Dan Mora

Holler #1 by Jeremy Massie

Gung-Ho #5 by Daniel Clarke

Kaijumax Vol. 2 by Zander Cannon

Suncatcher by Jose Pimienta

Bleed Them Dry #1 by Adam Gorham

Doctor Tomorrow #3 by Peach Momoko

Warm Blood Vol. 1 by Afu Chan

Best Of 2000 AD #3 by Charlie Adlard

