The best comic book covers of the week – 22 June 2020

Comic books may have taught me how to read, but in a few months they’ll be teaching me how to listen. That’s because DC Comics and Spotify, that hub wherein I run Nirvana’s Heart-Shaped track into overplayed oblivion, are teaming up to produce original podcasts featuring the likes of Batman, Superman and and Wonder Woman.
Led by Warner Bros.’ Peter Girardi – executive vice president of Blue Ribbon Content and of Alternative Programming at Warner Bros. Animation, the first look deal will allow for DC’s money-making best and more obscure characters to star in audio series that will at least allow these characters to shine in new stories. “As we continue to see explosive growth in podcasting around the world, we are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. to build this slate of programming drawn from the worlds of DC and WB,” commented Dawn Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content and advertising business officer in maximum PR mode.
It’s a neat idea, and one I’m hoping will see some voices from the past back in the saddle as they breathe new life into characters that they made iconic on the big and small screen. After all, who would say no to a new Hellblazer series with Matt Ryan flexing his vocal pipes as everyone’s favourite double-dealing wizard? Heck, give me a new Superman series with Dean Cain back in the red underwear, more Batman Beyond or a solo Joker series with Mark Hamill leading the charge once again as the definitive clown prince of crime! The sky is the limit!
Until my Spotify playlist is fully populated with those hot new adventures, I’ll make do with some fresh comic books:
Comic book covers of the week credits
- Aquaman #60 by Tyler Kirkham and Miguel Mendonca
- Batgirl #46 by Inhyuk Lee
- Batman Beyond #44 by Francis Manapul
- Green Lantern 80th Anniversary 100 Page Super Spectacular #1 by Matthew Taylor
- Harley Quinn And The Birds Of Prey #2 by Amanda Conner
- Plunge #4 by Jeremy Wilson
- Red Hood: Outlaw #46 by Paolo Pantalena
- Suicide Squad #6 by Jeremy Roberts
- Teen Titans #42 by Khary Randolph
- The Flash #756 by Daniel Warren Johnson
- John Wick Vol. 1 by Giovanni Valetta
- Red Sonja #16 by Juan Gedeon
- Vampirella #10 by Guillem March
- Empyre: Avengers #0 by Jim Cheung
- Rescue 2020 #2 by Mirka Andolfo
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #3 by Lee Bermejo
- The Immortal Hulk #34 by Alex Ross
- Thor #5 by Jung-Geun Yoon
- Die #11 by Ben Oliver
- Isola Vol. 2 by Msassyk and Karl Kerschl
- Monstress #28 by Sana Takeda
- Nomen Omen #6 by Fabio Mancini
- Redneck #27 by Lisandro Estherren and Dee Cunniffe
- That Texas Blood #1 by Sean Phillips
- A Radical Shift Of Gravity by Kate Glasheen
- Sleeping Beauties #1 by Jana Heidersdorf
- Sonic The Hedgehog #28 by Bracardi Curry
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika #3 by Brahm Revel
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #105 by Sophie Campbell
- 20th Century Boys Vol. 8 by Naoki Urasawa
- Dr. Stone Vol. 11 by Boichi
- Bungo Stray Dogs Vol. 15 by Sango Harakawa
- Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers #50 by Jamal Campbell
- Lumberjanes Vol. 14 by Kat Leyh
- Once & Future #8 by Dan Mora
- Holler #1 by Jeremy Massie
- Gung-Ho #5 by Daniel Clarke
- Kaijumax Vol. 2 by Zander Cannon
- Suncatcher by Jose Pimienta
- Bleed Them Dry #1 by Adam Gorham
- Doctor Tomorrow #3 by Peach Momoko
- Warm Blood Vol. 1 by Afu Chan
- Best Of 2000 AD #3 by Charlie Adlard
Last Updated: June 22, 2020