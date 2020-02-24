Home Comics & Toys The best comic book covers of the week – 24 February 2020

The best comic book covers of the week – 24 February 2020

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on February 24, 2020
Change is in the air! After having served for years on the frontline, DC Comics publisher Dan Didio is now the former publisher of one of the biggest brands in comics books effective immediately. According to Comic Book, Didio’s departure came without warning and brought to a close an 18 year relationship with DC Comics, one that saw him spearhead numerous big events during his tenure at the company such as The New 52 in the early 2010s.

As for the why? Your guess is as good as mine as the comic book industry has been throwing up all manner of theories for Didio’s removal from DC. It’s a shock announcement of note, one that also brings the rumoured Generation Five project that Didio had been working on into question. A big effort to shake up the DC Comics status quo, Generation Five would see the continuity of that comic book universe sped up as a brand new roster of heroes stepped into the shoes of icons: Luke Fox suiting up to become Batman, Jonathan Kent operating as Superman, Captain Boomerang Jr. as the Flash and Jo Mullein as Green Lantern according to Bleeding Cool.

End of an era, and hopefully one that will remember Didio for all of his positive contributions to the comic book industry over a career that lasted almost two decades. Now, onto the best comic book covers of the week!

Comic book covers of the week by:

  1. Detective Comics #1020 by Brad Walker and Andrew Hennessy
  2. Wonder Woman #752 by Jenny Frison
  3. X-Men #7 by Jay Anacleto
  4. New Mutants #8 by Rod Reis
  5. Justice League Dark #20 by Clayton Crain
  6. Batgirl #44 by Terry and Rachel Dodson
  7. Monstress #26 by Sana Takeda
  8. Batman / Superman #7 by Andy Kubert
  9. X-Men / Fantastic Four #2 by Meghan Hetrick
  10. Batman Beyond #41 by Francis Manapul
  11. Red Hood: Outlaw #43 by Phillip Tan
  12. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #48 by Kris Anka
  13. Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen #3 by Steve Epting
  14. Redneck #26 by Lisandro Estherren
  15. Punisher Soviet #4 by Paulo Rivera
  16. Far Sector #4 by Jamal Campbell
  17. Death Or Glory #9 by Sean Gordon Murphy
  18. Scream: Curse of Carnage #4 by Kyle Hotz
  19. Dial H for Hero #12 by Joe Quinones
  20. Star #2 by Carmen Carnero
  21. Folklords #4 by Matt SMith
  22. Jessica Jones: Blind Spot #4 by Valerio Giangiordano
  23. Avengers of the Wastelands #2 by Juan Jose Ryp
  24. Killadelphia #4 by Eric Canete
  25. Red Sonja & Vampirella Meet Betty & Veronica #9 by Fay Dalton
  26. Protector #2 by James Harren
  27. Quantum & Woody #2 by David Nakayama
  28. Miss Fury #2 by Billy Tucci
  29. Finger Guns #1 by Tim Daniel
  30. Black Terror #5 by Rahzzah
  31. Misplaced #4 by Chris Callahan
  32. Kiss/Zombies #4 by Stuart Sayger

