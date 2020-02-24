The best comic book covers of the week – 24 February 2020

Change is in the air! After having served for years on the frontline, DC Comics publisher Dan Didio is now the former publisher of one of the biggest brands in comics books effective immediately. According to Comic Book, Didio’s departure came without warning and brought to a close an 18 year relationship with DC Comics, one that saw him spearhead numerous big events during his tenure at the company such as The New 52 in the early 2010s.

As for the why? Your guess is as good as mine as the comic book industry has been throwing up all manner of theories for Didio’s removal from DC. It’s a shock announcement of note, one that also brings the rumoured Generation Five project that Didio had been working on into question. A big effort to shake up the DC Comics status quo, Generation Five would see the continuity of that comic book universe sped up as a brand new roster of heroes stepped into the shoes of icons: Luke Fox suiting up to become Batman, Jonathan Kent operating as Superman, Captain Boomerang Jr. as the Flash and Jo Mullein as Green Lantern according to Bleeding Cool.

End of an era, and hopefully one that will remember Didio for all of his positive contributions to the comic book industry over a career that lasted almost two decades. Now, onto the best comic book covers of the week!

Comic book covers of the week by:

Detective Comics #1020 by Brad Walker and Andrew Hennessy Wonder Woman #752 by Jenny Frison X-Men #7 by Jay Anacleto New Mutants #8 by Rod Reis Justice League Dark #20 by Clayton Crain Batgirl #44 by Terry and Rachel Dodson Monstress #26 by Sana Takeda Batman / Superman #7 by Andy Kubert X-Men / Fantastic Four #2 by Meghan Hetrick Batman Beyond #41 by Francis Manapul Red Hood: Outlaw #43 by Phillip Tan Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #48 by Kris Anka Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen #3 by Steve Epting Redneck #26 by Lisandro Estherren Punisher Soviet #4 by Paulo Rivera Far Sector #4 by Jamal Campbell Death Or Glory #9 by Sean Gordon Murphy Scream: Curse of Carnage #4 by Kyle Hotz Dial H for Hero #12 by Joe Quinones Star #2 by Carmen Carnero Folklords #4 by Matt SMith Jessica Jones: Blind Spot #4 by Valerio Giangiordano Avengers of the Wastelands #2 by Juan Jose Ryp Killadelphia #4 by Eric Canete Red Sonja & Vampirella Meet Betty & Veronica #9 by Fay Dalton Protector #2 by James Harren Quantum & Woody #2 by David Nakayama Miss Fury #2 by Billy Tucci Finger Guns #1 by Tim Daniel Black Terror #5 by Rahzzah Misplaced #4 by Chris Callahan Kiss/Zombies #4 by Stuart Sayger

Last Updated: