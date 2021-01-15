The Grim Knight Batman who really loves guns is getting an amazing $1300 statue collectible

The last few years have proven that Batman’s greatest nemesis won’t be a homicidal clown whose face is magnetically attracted to his bat-fists. Batman’s most enduring enemy is himself…literally! Recent events such as Dark Knights Metal and its encore series Death Metal have paved the way for an entire Dark Multiverse of evil Batmen, all dark and twisted reflections of the caped crusader that have seen the very idea of the character twisted into dangerous new personas.

From the Batman Who Frags who injected himself with the same Czarnian DNA that Lobo has in his veins to the apex predator of reality that was The Batman Who Laughs, there’s no shortage of bat-themed hooligans running around the multiverse right now. Here’s an interesting one for you, that Zack Snyder probably has wet dreams about: The Grim Knight.











































Imagine that fateful night that saw the deaths of Thomas and Martha Wayne at the hands of Joe Chill, but instead of succumbing to fear, an angry Bruce Wayne got his hands on Chill’s gun and shot the murderer dead right then and there. That would be the origin story of the Grim Knight, who’s basically what would happen if the Punisher was obsessed with bats. Armed with his unending anger, the Wayne fortune, and an entire army’s worth of guns, this is a Batman who has gone to war and doesn’t plan on ever stopping.

Plus he makes for a really cool collectible! Prime1’s latest hefty statue is the Grim Knight in all his glory, and will be available in two editions. Here’s what each version contains:

One (1) Designed theme base

Two (2) Swappable Pair of Arms (Raised, Lowered)

Six (6) Swappable Hands holding various weapons and closed hands

One (1) Alternate Exclusive Portrait [Exclusive Version Only]

One (1) A4 Size Art Print Hand-Signed by Jason Fabok [Exclusive Bonus Version Only]

It’ll naturally be pricy: The regular edition will set you back $1249, while the EX Bonus version costs $1299 for that extra Jason Fabok-designed head. Each version also has a plethora of guns to equip the Grim Knight with and some chunky dimensions: A shipping weight of 22kg, as these are 1/3 scale statues. And if I ever get one, the only way to separate it from me is to pry it from my cold, dead hands.

Last Updated: