Comic book villains are as important as heroes in any story. They make plots more exciting, thrilling, and unpredictable with their sinister, mischievous and complicated characters. From Venom to Loki, all villains are known to make the lives of their opponents challenging in many ways.

You can find innumerable comic book villains on the internet. So we thought we’d take a look at the most famous comic book villains of all time, and find out what makes them unforgettable.

Loki

Loki, the adoptive brother of Thor, has been considered one of the most feared comic book villains of all time. He made his first appearance in comic books way back in 1949, and has been causing mischief since then. You can find him in many series, including Journey Into Mystery, Young Avengers, and Loki: Agent Of Asgard.

Loki is highly intelligent and the master of manipulation. Due to his merciless behaviour, he is considered a threat not only to the team of Avengers, but also to the entire planet.

Venom

Venom is an alien symbiote with an amorphous form that survives by bonding with human hosts, says Gizmodo. He was once an ordinary man, but turned into Venom after having an interaction with an alien species.

He has shape-shifting abilities that he uses to mimic the appearance of others, or hide from his opponents. His first human host was the superhero SpiderMan himself.

Magneto

Magneto first appeared in X-Men #1, and was called the ‘Earth’s most powerful super villain’ (more info).

He is a mutant with the ability to produce and control magnetic fields. He believes mutants are evolutionarily superior to humans, and both species cannot coexist without each other. Therefore, he tries to wipe out the human species from the world.

Despite being a villain, he is still liked by many people. People believe that he is not really a villain. He just wants to teach the racist and bigoted society a lesson.

The Joker

Joker is one of the most complicated and sinister villains of the Batman series. Don’t know how? Read this ExpressVPN’ infographic on Batman’s villains to learn the reason why.

Unlike most comic book villains, Joker is not after wealth and power. His character is unpredictable and diabolical. He leaves dead bodies everywhere and raises chaos wherever he goes. He has caused countless tragedies, including the death of the second Batgirl and the second Robin.

Hela

Hela has appeared in many comic books published by Marvel Comics. However, she first appeared in Journey Into Mystery #102 in 1964.

Hela, an Asgardian goddess of death, rules Hel and Niffleheim (two realms out of nine). She possesses superhuman strength and wears a cloak that gives her unique powers. Her role in the realm is to collect Asgardian souls. Due to her jealousy and desire to rule over Vulhala, she longed for the souls of Thor and Odin.

