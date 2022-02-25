Batman animated movies are considered one of the bestselling DC animated movies of all time. From Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993), to Batman: Long Halloween (2021), there is a vast collection of Batman animated films, making it difficult for people to select one, or watch these Batman animated movies in order.

Are you interested in watching Batman animated movies in order, but don’t know where to start? In this article, we have listed all the Batman animated movies in order of release year.

The Adventures of Batman (1968)

The Adventures of Batman is an animated TV series directed by Hal Sutherland and produced by Lou Scheimer, and it was the first animated Batman series. It consisted of one season with 17 episodes. In the series, Batman and Superboy try their best to get rid of crime and make Gotham city safe for all.

After a few years, a re-branded version of this series ‘Batman with Robin the Boy Wonder’ was released. And this is how people started making crossovers of Batman with other series.

This series was followed by The New Adventures of Batman.

The New Adventures of Batman (1977)

The New Adventures of Batman was directed by Don Towsley and produced by Low Scheimer. The series was made up of 16 episodes, with each episode running for approximately 25 minutes, according to Fandom. In this series, Batman, Batgirl, and Robin fight crimes in Gotham city with the help of Bat-Mite, who considers himself Batmans biggest fan.

This series was followed by Batman: The Animated Series.

Batman: The Animated Series (1992)

Batman: The Animated Series was created by Eric Radomski. It was very popular among Batman fans, because of its entertaining and provoking writing style. Back then, it was liked by kids and adults alike, so it built up quite a cult following. It consisted of 2 seasons with a total of 85 episodes.

In addition to these Batman animated series above, several other Batman animated movies have also been released. Here are the Batman animated movies in order.

Full Batman Animated Movies in Order List

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

Batman: Subzero (1998) – more info

Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (2000)

Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman (2003)

The Batman vs Dracula (2005)

Justice League: The New Frontier (2008)

Batman: Gotham Knight (2008)

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)

Justice League: Crisis on Two piles of Earths (2010)

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse (2010)

Under the Red Hood (2010)

DC Super Friends (2010)

Batman: Year One (2011)

Justice League: Doom (2012)

The Dark Knight Returns – Part (2012)

The Dark Knight Returns – Part 2 (2013)

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (2013)

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time (2014)

Justice League: War (2014)

Lego DC Comics: Batman Be-Leaguered (2014)

Son of Batman (2014)

Batman: Assault on Arkham (2014)

The Lego Movie (2014)

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis (2015)

Batman vs. Robin (2015)

Justice League: Gods and Monsters (2015)

Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts (2015)

Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem (2015)

Batman Unlimited: Mech vs. Mutants (2016)

Batman: Bad Blood (2016)

Justice League vs. Teen Titans (2016)

Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders (2016)

Justice League Dark (2017)

The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

Batman and Harley Quinn (2017)

Batman vs. Two-Face (2017)

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight (2018)

Batman Ninja (2018) – Japanese and American

The Death of Superman (2018)

Teen Titans GO! To the Movies (2018)

Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold (2018)

Reign of the Supermen (2019)

Justice League vs. the Fatal Five (2019)

Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2019)

Batman Hush (2019)

Lego DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters (2020)

Superman: Red Son (2020)

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (2020)

Batman: Death in the Family (2020)

Batman: Soul of the Dragon (2021)

Batman: Long Halloween Part 1 (2021)

Batman: Long Halloween Part 2 (2021)

