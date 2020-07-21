This Ace Ventura collectible toy is pure nightmare fuel

You know his name: Ave Ventura, Pet Detective. Now prepare to know his face, as this animal kingdom sleuth is preparing to watch over you during your most intimate moments. Never blinking, never resting, the last thing you’ll hear before you go to sleep is a hearty “alrighty then!”, with a descent into the void coming not long after.

At least that’s the impression that I’m getting from this toy! Jim Carrey’s turn as the iconic gumshoe may have lasted a mere two movies, one animated series that actually crossed over with The Mask and totally didn’t produce a horrible prequel that we’ll never admit is canon, but his legacy does live on. Asmus toys is taking a stab at the legend, with their own sixth scale Ace Ventura figure that captures the exact moment when he realised that police lieutenant Einhorn was a man.















Approximately 30 cm tall

Over 32 points of articulation

Features

Asmus Toys ADAM body

An authentic likeness of the actor from the film

One pair of relaxed posture hand

One pair of item holding hand

One pair of pager holding hand

One right hand, sticking little finger out

One finger flicking right hand

One pair of seamless arm

Special features on Clothing:

One pair of Hawaiin shirt

One pair of stripe patterned pants

One white singlet

One black belt

One pair of black boots

Special features accessories:

A silver watch

A pair sunglasses

A pager

Accessories:

One Asmus Toys figure stand

Here’s what’s not included in the box: A pair of sunglasses for Ventura’s butt, the real star of the film. Asmus says this figure will be out in October, and it’ll set you back a cool $192 at retail.

