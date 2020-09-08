You can grab over 200 Black Panther comics for free on Comixology right now

As fans are still coming to terms with the shocking and untimely death of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman two weeks ago, we’ve seen tributes pouring in from all over. Acting peer, studios, comic book creators, family, friends, and more have shared touching tributes of the man who brought to life King T’Challa, one of the Marvel’s most beloved and most important heroes. And Comixology is honouring the loss of Boseman in its own, pretty cool way.

Without any announcement or fanfare, the Amazon-owned digital comic book service quietly put over 200 Black Panther titles on “sale” this weekend for the grand price of nothing! Yep, they are all free for anybody to grab. These are unfortunately all single issues and not collected editions which makes grabbing them all require a little bit more effort. As they’re going for mahala though, we can’t complain.

Initially noticed by a Reddit user, the titles on offer stretch back decades through Black Panther’s history, with acclaimed runs from many different creators. The common theme though, is that they appear to be all be related to or based in Wakanda, Black Panther’s fictional utopian African country and includes Jim Zub’s Black Panther and the Agents of Wakanda series, the Black Panther run by acclaimed author Ta-Nehisi Coates, the very recent Rise of the Black Panther series by Evan Narcisse, and even Nnedi Okorafor’s Shuri series, which focuses on T’Challa’s sister who also became Black Panther for a time.

The Twitter thread posted above has done a great job in curating the various series and arcs on offer, with direct links to Comixology’s site. The “sale” started on Saturday and there still hasn’t been any official announcement on any of Comixology’s various social platforms so it’s uncertain how long this will last. So I would recommend grabbing them all now.

