Win one of ten free double tickets to The Rand Show 2020 and RUSH!

It’s carnival time! And nothing spells out a festive feeling of excitement and fun better than the annual Jozi highlight that is the Rand Show. This year’s event promises to be bigger than ever, thanks to a new focus on themed zones, plenty of stalls to explore and a partnership with esports heavyweight RUSH. Want in on this? It’s easy! Just enter your details below and we’ll give away one of ten double tickets that are valid for a day on any of the days that The Rand Show is open, and will secure you and your bestie entrance.

Remember, the Rand Show and RUSH are in Johannesburg, so feel free to enter if you’re planning to be in the capital from April 8-13.

Here’s a quick breakdown of each zone:

PLAY ZONE 1

Featuring a Disney Frozen 2 experience and a Marvel Junior Super Hero Training Academy, the little ones will be wowed by their favourite characters and learn superhero moves, empowering them to be everyday heroes. A Beacon maze will have kids on the hunt for Easter Eggs all day.

PLAY ZONE 2

Come discover the Festival of Gaming, #connected by Vodacom 4U, and hosted by NAG. Play Zone 2 will feature a variety of video games, gadgets, tech, esports and cosplay, plus a feast of other geek and pop culture delights. Other highlights include the annual Rush esports event, as well as the World Cosplay Summit (WCS) South African Championship.

FOODIE ZONE

From Baristas to bakers, from craft drinks to cooking competitions, the flavours and aromas will surprise and delight. Come experience state of the art cake craftmanship with the SA Bakers association or excite your taste buds whilst watching Jacaranda Clash of Kitchens where teams of two bring their foodie flair to life, battling it out for their share of R150 000 in cash and prizes.

LIFESTYLE AND RETAIL ZONE

Indulge in fashion brand discounts only available at Rand Show 2020 or discover home makeover trends that will have you inspired to create magic at home. Suzelle DIY will be sharing her tips and tricks that you can use in your home, so be sure not to miss out what she has in store. Be ready to explore and be get excited by the variety, the quality and the creativity available in this inspiring Zone.

SA ZONE

If you have admin, outstanding fines or queries that you need dealt with, make sure you get to the SA Zone where a number of service delivery agents will be able to assist you directly.

OUTDOOR ZONE

If being outside most of the day is on your agenda, you won’t be without entertainment. Rand show is offering daily amusement park specials, between 09h00 – 11h00. Where thrill seekers can ride their favourite rides for just one ticket. We will also have the Field Band Foundation performing daily Grand Parades, featuring musical showcases and dynamic dance styles adding more colour and fun for the whole family to enjoy. As the day winds down join Openview for latest in television movies in the Outdoor Theatre.

ENTERTAINMENT ZONE

Whether you are sensational Singer, Dancer, Poet or anything in between, the Joburgs Talent stage is where you can wow the crowds and stand a chance of winning your share of R125 000. Stageworx in partnership with Rand Show will also be giving away vouchers to the value of R25 000 which can be used for professional photoshoots, music videos, song production and much more.

If that’s not enough, 5 finalists from each category will be chosen to receive golden tickets to the final auditions for Born to Perform taking place in 2021 at the Teatro in Monte Casino. Ralf Schmitt, will guest judge the a choir category and you can expect to be entertained by Ndlovu Youth Choir at the finale. If you prefer being part of the supporting crowd, come and experience the hot line up!

If you’re keen to experience the Rand Show and RUSH for yourself, you can grab tickets right here.

